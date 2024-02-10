Andy Roddick or Travis Kelce: Who is Richer Amongst The Superstars of American Sport?

As they make headlines in the USA for different reasons, here is an Andy Roddick vs Travis Kelce financial comparison. In the latest episode of his Served With Andy Roddick podcast, he talked about the NFL star’s high-profile relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

Roddick had a 12-year career on the ATP Tour, the 2003 US Open being his biggest honor. He remains the last American male to win a singles Grand Slam title. Known as one of the biggest servers of all time, he also won five ATP Masters titles. With a total of 36 trophies across singles and doubles, he earned a cool $20,640,030 USD as prize money during his career.

As arguably the biggest American name on the men’s tour, Andy Roddick attracted many brand deals during his playing days. He had apparel deals with Reebok and Lacoste while using Babolat equipment for most of his career. Other sponsors he had as an active player include Lexus, American Express, Rolex, Microsoft, Powerade, Arizona Beverage Company, and Sega. After retirement, he has invested in various businesses like ViewFi, SwingVision, health brand HumanCo, and Travis Mathew Apparel. He continues to earn about $3 million per year with his academy in Nebraska also acting as an income stream.

Overall, this has driven Andy Roddick’s net worth to a reported $40 million. This figure means the Andy Roddick vs Travis Kelce net worth battle runs very close.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce saw his popularity rise multifold after making his relationship with Taylor Swift public. His current four-year contract is worth $57.25 million, which means he takes home about $14.3 million annually. His podcast with brother Jason, ‘New Heights’, recently became the most popular sports podcast in the world on Spotify (Business Wire), a testament of his humongous new-found fame. As per Marca, Forbes valued this podcast at $2 million.

As one of the biggest NFL names right now, Kelce has multiple major brand deals in his stable. Big-name companies in his endorsement portfolio include Nike, Amazon, L’Homme, Pfizer, McDonalds, Papa John, LG, Walgreens, and many more. The two-time Super Bowl champion’s business initiatives include Hilo Gummies, a healthy clean sleep gummy brand, personal shop called Tru Kolors, and cereal brand Kelce Krunch.

With such financial endeavors, Travis Kelce’s net worth is an estimated $50 million. He slightly edges ahead in the Andy Roddick vs Travis Kelce comparison. However, since he is an active player and drawing truckloads of attention because of his relationship with Swift, his net worth could grow exponentially.