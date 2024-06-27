mobile app bar

Andy Roddick’s New Nemesis Claims He Was His Big Fan Before Novak Djokovic Caused Their Beef

"I Had a Solid Record Against Him": Andy Roddick Details How Novak Djokovic Made His Weakness a Strength

Jul 31, 2012; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (SVK) returns a shot against Andy Roddick (USA) during a match in the second round of the men’s singles during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Wimbledon. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Pavvy G is arguably the biggest Novak Djokovic superfan on the internet. He recently shared an anecdote on X which is very funny and interesting amid his beef with Andy Roddick. Pavvy claimed that he was a big fan of the American tennis star before Djokovic came along.

The social media influencer shared a picture of himself on X playing tennis from his relatively younger days. He had a Babolat racquet in his hand and was wearing his cap backwards. Roddick can be given a lot of credit alongside Rafael Nadal to make Babolat extremely popular across the globe in the tennis retail market.

Pavvy G was also leaping in the air after having hit the tennis ball, in the picture. As he put it, it was all very reminiscent of Andy Roddick’s style during his playing days.

Pavvy G was a huge Andy Roddick fan during those days when the former World No.1 was a big name in tennis alongside the likes of Roger Federer, Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi and Nadal. However, all that changed once Novak Djokovic started to rise in tennis.

Pavvy G became the biggest die-hard fan of Djokovic, so much so that he collides head-on with anyone and everyone who speaks against the Serb online. He even took on Boris Becker, who urged him to move on after Pavvy demanded an investigation into the incident involving a fan whose bottle fell on Novak Djokovic’s head during the Italian Open 2024.

Fans noticed this tweet from Pavvy G and reacted with a lot of surprise after reading his revelation.

He doesn’t let any minute action or inaction against Novak Djokovic pass by, without speaking about it or demanding consequences. That is why his beef with Andy Roddick is of the highest level at the moment.

Why Do Most Novak Djokovic Fans Hate Andy Roddick?

Pavvy G and other Djokovic fans are certain that Roddick is pro-establishment and is regularly saying things against Djokovic to taint his image. Roddick has often been critical of Djokovic and even used to complain about the Serb from his playing days. Recently, Roddick lashed out at the toxic fan culture of these players and asked them to reconcile.

But fans have noticed that Roddick’s critiquing isn’t just in isolation. He has time and again said something or the other negative about Djokovic, whilst in the guise of a commentator or an expert. But a lot of people have had enough.

Pavvy G is also here to expose the lies about Djokovic from other sources. Like, when the British media reported that the Serbian Olympic Committee President falsely claimed that Djokovic did not undergo knee surgery.

Now, after this debacle, it would be interesting to see that going ahead in his podcast or in his tweets or for the Tennis Channel, whether Andy Roddick will speak truly what feels about anything related to Novak Djokovic.

