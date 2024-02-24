Anna Kalinskaya vs Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Live Streaming Details of Unexpected WTA Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 Final

After 8 days of intense matches, Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 is finally about to draw its curtains in the WTA 1000 tournament. The final match is here and it is Anna Kalinskaya vs Jasmine Paolini. Jasmine Paolini overcame the odds to beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) in straight sets and reach the final. While Anna Kalinskaya stunned World No.1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets of 6-4 to book her place in the final. The SportsRush now predicts Jasmine Paolini to win the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The weather in Dubai looks moderate enough. It will be 24 degrees Celsius in the evening, with 29 km/h wind speed and 58% humidity. There is a zero chance of rainfall.

Where to watch Anna Kalinskaya vs Jasmine Paolini live?

The final match of the Dubai Tennis Championships will stream live on the Tennis Channel for the US audience. The UK audience can watch it live on Sky Sports.

What is the Anna Kalinskaya vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head?

The head-to-head between Anna Kalinskaya vs Jasmine Paolini is 1-1. They first met at the 2021 Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz in Portoroz, Slovenia, where Paolini won 6-3, 6-2. The next time they met was three years later i.e. at this year’s Australian Open. This time Kalinskaya beat Paolini 6-4, 6-2.

How much money will the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 winner take home?

The winner of the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships will take home $523,485 in prize money.

What is the Anna Kalinskaya ranking?

The Anna Kalinskaya ranking is 40th in the WTA rankings. Conversely, Jasmine Paolini ranks 26th. Whosoever wins on Saturday will get an additional boost of 1000 points.

What time is the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 final?

The Kalinskaya vs Paolini final will take place on the outdoor hardcourts of Dubai Tennis Centre not before 7 pm local time (10 AM ET) on Saturday, 24th February.