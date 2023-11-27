Holger Rune Sets Himself a New Goal After Meeting F1 and Ferrari Star Charles Leclerc

Jul 10, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Holger Rune (DEN) reacts during a match against Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) on day eight at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports, Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Holger Rune is utilising the off-season to unwind after a lengthy campaign. He shared images with Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He joked that meeting the Ferrari star inspired him to procure his driver’s license.

Rune’s season concluded after the 2023 ATP Finals round-robin phase. He lost to Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, while Stefanos Tsitsipas handed him a walkover. He finished third in the group and did not advance to the semi-finals. The Dane will likely be seen next in the build-up to the 2024 Australian Open.

With Denmark not involved in the Davis Cup, Rune had free time on his hands to relax before getting back to training. He attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 26 at the Yas Marina Circuit. He shared photos with Ferrari driver Leclerc on X (formerly Twitter). The 20-year-old put a cheeky caption with the post, saying he is now motivated to complete his driver’s license test.

Leclerc finished second behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Perhaps seeing this would have further driven Rune to secure his driver’s license before the new season begins and tennis takes up most of his time.

When Charles Leclerc was in the stands to see Holger Rune play

Leclerc saw Rune ply his trade live before the latter returned the favour as mentioned above. The Monegasque racing driver attended the Monte Carlo Masters with younger brother Arthur and close friend and fellow driver Pierre Gasly. He was present for the men’s singles and doubles finals.

Leclerc first witnessed compatriot Romain Arneodo team up with Sam Weissborn to challenge Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek. The latter pair, seeded fifth, won the match and the title in three sets. It was followed by a thrilling final between Rune and Andrey Rublev.

The Dane won the first set but his Russian opponent bounced back to bag the next two. Rublev secured his first ATP Masters title win the win. The Formula 1 stars clicked photos with the tennis players and Rublev’s trophy.

Rune finished the year as World No.8 while Leclerc, 26, ended the 2023 F1 season placed fifth in the driver’s standings. Both athletes will aim to use the off-season to unwind and return motivated to continue evolving and improving in the upcoming season.