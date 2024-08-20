mobile app bar

Denis Shapovalov Has Epic 5-Word Reaction to Jannik Sinner Getting Away With Alleged Doping

Rishika Singh
Published

Image Credits: Sinner – Susan Mullane/USA Today Sports, Shapovalov – David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Denis Shapovalov didn’t hold back after the recent news about Jannik Sinner’s doping tests hit the tennis world. Sinner, who tested positive twice for anabolic steroids in March, won’t face a suspension, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). 

Instead, he’ll only lose the $325,000 prize money and 400 ranking points from Indian Wells, where the first positive test occurred. Shapovalov, like many others, is questioning the ITIA’s decision. Especially since players in the past have faced much harsher punishments for similar offenses. 

Shapovalov took to X to express his frustration with the biases of the ITIA’s decision with the 5 words which sum up many sentiments collectively at present.

The Canadian then proceeded to go beyond those 5 words and add another tweet, which would remind many of cases featuring the likes of Simona Halep and Maria Sharapova in the past.


The controversy is heating up, with fans and players alike expressing doubts about the fairness of the ruling. Sinner’s case, with the ITIA stating the substances entered his body ‘unintentionally,’ has left a lot of people in the tennis community scratching their heads.

Reflecting on this decision made by the governing body, Sinner published a statement online, he expressed his disappointment and aimed to put this behind him.

“I will now put this challenging and deeply unfortunate period behind me. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure I continue to comply with the ITIA’s anti-doping programme and I have a team around me that are meticulous in their own compliance,” the World No.1 was quoted as saying in an official press statement.

The fan reactions have been just as heated. Many believe that Sinner is getting off lightly because of his rising star status and the perceived favoritism towards top-tier players. Some pointed out that if it were a lower-ranked player, the consequences would likely have been far more severe. 


The general sentiment is that the ITIA’s decision feels biased, sparking a debate on whether tennis’s governing bodies are protecting their stars at the expense of fairness. Nick Kyrgios did not spare tennis authorities as well to lead this discussion on social media amongst active players.

Kyrgios joined Shapovalov in talking about double standards in tennis

Kyrgios, who is not someone to shy away from speaking his mind, jumped into the conversation. The Australian echoed Shapovalov’s concerns on Sinner. Both players have been involved in their own controversies and feel they’ve been treated more harshly for their actions in the past.

Kyrgios’ tweet added fuel to the fire, highlighting the perceived double standards in how tennis authorities handle different players.


Although, it is not just Kyrgios and Shapovalov who are weighing in on this decision. Several other tennis players have also stated their opinions online.

The decision would be a relief for Sinner and his team ahead of the US Open. But as the tennis world gears up for more drama on and off the court, it’s clear that this issue won’t be going away anytime soon. 

