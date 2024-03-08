Cameron Norrie vs Lorenzo Sonego Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming Details of Indian Wells 2024 Clash: Norrie Faces Massive Sonego Threat Early

With 32 players occupying 32 seeds, they were to directly start in the second round of the 2024 Indian Wells. Cameron Norrie, the 2023 Rio Open winner, is the 28th-seeded player and will now play against Lorenzo Sonego in the second round of the tournament. Sonego defeated a better-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 in the first round to be here. The Cameron Norrie vs Lorenzo Sonego match timings are not decided yet, but they will be playing mostly on Saturday on the outdoor hard courts of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The SportsRush’s Cameron Norrie vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction is in favor of Norrie to win the match in three sets, based on a better ranking and form. The temperature in California remains on the cooler side, as it ranges from 15-20 degrees Celsius. It rises more as the evening progresses to night. The wind speed is 10 km/h and the humidity is 66%.

What is the Cameron Norrie vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head?

The Cameron Norrie vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head is 1-0, with Sonego in the lead. They met for the first and only time at the 2019 ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo Round of 16 clash, where Sonego won 6-2, 7-5.

Where to watch Cameron Norrie vs Lorenzo Sonego live?

The match between Cameron Norrie and Lorenzo Sonego will be streaming live on the Tennis Channel in the US. In the UK, the match will be live on Sky Sports.

How many ATP titles has Cameron Norrie won?

Cameron Norrie has won 5 ATP titles in his career so far. They are the 2021 Los Cabos Open, the 2021 ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells, the 2022 Delray Beach Open, the 2022 ATP Lyon Open, and the 2023 Rio Open.

What is Lorenzo Sonego’s ranking?

The Lorenzo Sonego ranking is 55th in the ATP world rankings in men’s singles. Cameron Norrie, on the other hand, is ranked 28th.

How much prize money has Cam Norrie won?

Combining both his singles and doubles career, Cameron Norrie has won $10,669,919 USD in prize money in his career.