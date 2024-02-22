Who is Playing in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024? Prize Money Breakdown of ATP 500 Event Revealed

The Dubai Tennis Championships or The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is one of the premier ATP 500 Tour events in the Middle East besides the Qatar Open. The tournament will start on February 26, 2024 and will continue till March 2, 2024. So, ‘Who is playing in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 ATP 500?’ is the question now in everyone’s minds.

It debuted at the Aviation Club in 1993 as an ATP 250 event, and since 2001, it has become an ATP 500 event. Just like most titles in the Qatar Open, Roger Federer also has the most no. of Dubai Tennis Championships titles i.e. 8 times.

This event, both for men and women, will take place on the outdoor hard courts of the Dubai Tennis Center at the Aviation Club. It also contains the Irish and Century Villages around it. Daniil Medvedev, who is the defending champion of the Qatar Open, is also the defending champion of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024. He beat Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 in the 2023 final.

Some of the other former champions are Andrey Rublev (who beat Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-4 in the 2022 final), Aslan Karatsev (who beat Llyod Harris of South Africa 6-3, 6-2 in the 2021 final) and Novak Djokovic (who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the 2020 final). Here are some more FAQs on the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 –

Who is playing in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 ATP 500?

The players playing in the Dubai Tennis Championship 2024 and in that order of seeding are Daniil Medvedev, who is back after his fatigue and injury kept him out of tennis for a brief while, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz, Karen Khachanov, Ugo Humbert, Adrian Mannarino, Alexander Bublik and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Denis Shapovalov will play in the tournament via the ‘Protected Ranking’ system. Milos Raonic withdrew from the tournament in the last minute and Botic van de Zandschulp replaced him.

What is the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 prize money?

The prize money and points breakdown for the Dubai Tennis Championship 2024 are as follows:

Position Prize Money Points Winner $550,140 500 Runner up $296,000 330 Semi-finalist $157,755 200 Quarter-finalist $80,600 100 Second Round $43,025 50 First Round $22,945 0 Qualifier Round 2 $11,415 (for 2023) NA Qualifier Round 1 $6,405 (for 2023) NA

Where to watch the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024?

The Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 will stream live on the Tennis Channel for US viewers.

Who has won the most Dubai Tennis Championships titles?

With 8 titles, Roger Federer has won the most number of Dubai Tenis Championships titles. He first won it in 2003, beating Jiri Novak 6-1, 7-6 (7-2). His last win came in 2019 when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Will Rafael Nadal play in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024?

Rafael Nadal will be skipping the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 on account of his recovery from injury and the looming Netflix Slam 2024 with Carlos Alcaraz.

Will Daniil Medvedev play in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024?

Yes at present. Daniil Medvedev seems to be over his injury and fatigue and is set to return to the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 to defend his title.