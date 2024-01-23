Anna Kalinskaya vs Qinwen Zheng Australian Open 2024 Match Prediction, Head-to-Head, Schedule

The 2024 Australian Open has produced both expected and unexpected results, as the tournament is in its quarter-finals stage. Zheng Qinwen vs Anna Kalinskaya is one such clash that very few predicted to take place at the Top 8 stage. Both these players are set to lock horns on January 24 at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park at 7:15 pm. The match will be telecast in the USA by ESPN and Tennis Channel.

This will be Zheng’s second Grand Slam quarter-final after the US Open 2023, where she lost to World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. Whereas, Kalinskaya reached the Top 8 after beating Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-2 in the fourth round.

Zheng barely showed any signs of struggle after losing her first set in the tournament against Ashlyn Kreuger 3-6. She bounced back from there winning 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the next round. From there on, it was a dominating display by her. She beat Katie Boulter of the UK in straight sets of 6-3 and followed it up with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8) win over Wang Yafan of China. Her final-round win was against Oceane Dodin by 6-0, 6-3. It was a mark of domination if any.

25-year-old Kalinskaya, who previously dated AO commentator Nick Kyrgios, reached her first-ever Grand Slam quarter-final. The road to reaching there wasn’t easy for her. She started her AO journey by beating Katie Volynets 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, followed by a 6-1, 5-7 win over Arantxa Rus. Her biggest challenge till then lay against favorite Sloane Stephens in the third round of the Majors, which she overcame convincingly in the end. Kalinskaya won 6-7 (8-10), 6-1, 6-4 before facing Paolini.

Both Kalinskaya and Zheng shone in 2023. Kalinskaya won her first WTA title in Midland, USA, and Zheng won her second WTA title in the Zhengzhou Open. Zheng, who is merely 21, is at 15 in the WTA World rankings as compared to Kalinskaya’s 75 rank. With youth, agility, and current form by her side, The Sports Rush predicts Zheng to be the winner against Kalinskaya. The latter, despite playing some of the best tennis of her career currently, might fall short of Zheng’s caliber, as evidenced by their ranking difference.

Anna Kalinskaya vs Zheng Qinwen promises to be a belter of a match

Zheng and Kalinskaya don’t have much experience playing against each other. Before their soon-to-be quarter-final clash, they only met once where the Russian edged over her Chinese opponent. It was the Round of 32 match at the Guadalajara Open, which Kalinskaya won 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Zheng has a terrific, almost unbelievable, record in first serves, winning 86% of her points in it. Her 46% success rate in the second serve is a massive drop from her first serve win rate, but superb. In comparison, Kalinskaya transforms 66% of her first serves into points. But on the second serves, her rate goes high up with 75% success.

The one drastic change in both these players’ profiles in 2023, was that Kalinskaya was out of the Top 100 WTA Rankings in 2023 at one point. Whereas, Zheng entered the Top 15 for the first time in her career. Considering that, Kalinskaya has done extremely well to reach the quarter-finals of this Majors. Zheng, on the other hand, was expected to reach there in a relatively easier section i.e. Section 4, of players.

Coco Gauff has just defeated Marta Kostyuk of Sweden in the quarter-finals by 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-3). She booked her place in the semi-finals awaiting the winner between Barbora Krejčíková and Aryna Sabalenka. One could presume a Sabalenka vs Gauff semi-final clash. The winner between Zheng and Kalinskaya will play the winner of the Linda Noskova vs Dayana Yastremska match, presumably setting up a Gauff vs Zheng or Sabalenka vs Zheng clash in the final.