Jannik Sinner Fan Serena Williams Vibes at Arthur Ashe Stadium While Cheering Him on, Video Goes Viral

Throughout the first week of the US Open 2024, several high-profile celebrities such as Carmelo Anthony, Ben Stiller, Jessica Biel, and many others, have made their way to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to catch some of the best players from the ATP and WTA Tour play live. It was only about time that some tennis royalty made their way to the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Serena Williams did just that at Jannik Sinner’s Round 3 match on Saturday.

With Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz suffering unexpected losses at the Grand Slam, Sinner is one of the few big crowd attractions remaining. Hence, several enthusiasts made their way to the Flushing Meadows in the early afternoon. Williams was among the thousands of fans in the stands and for obvious reasons, all cameras were focused on the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

They were successful in capturing a heartwarming clip of the American legend, dancing during the game break.

The video went viral on social media in no time. Instantly, fans from around the globe reacted to this post. While there were a few naysayers who found her actions “cringe”, numerous others enjoyed the sight of Williams vibing.

The 42-year-old has previously admitted to being a fan of Sinner. Considering that the Italian ended up winning in straight sets, it wasn’t surprising to see her enjoy her trip to the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

When Serena lauded Sinner for his forehand

This isn’t Serena’s first time when it comes to publicly supporting Sinner. Earlier in the season, she interacted with the World No.1 during the Miami Open 2024.

The San Candido native defeated Daniil Medvedev in a one-sided semifinal contest. He would later be rewarded by having the privilege of meeting Serena soon after.

As captured by cameras surrounding the two, Williams was heard complimenting the Australian Open 2024 winner’s forehand.

“I wish I had my forehand like that… No seriously, the racquet speed, the power… you’re unbelievable,” Serena said.

Sinner would go on to lift the Miami Open 2024 merely a few days later. He will be hoping for yet another interaction with Williams to replicate the success from five months ago, by lifting the US Open 2024 trophy.