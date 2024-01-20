“We’re Not Friends”: When Anna Kalinskaya Announced Break Up With Australian Open 2024 Commentator Nick Kyrgios

As the 2024 Australian Open reaches its fourth round, several expected and unexpected results have unfolded. Anna Kalinskaya of Russia beating Slone Stephens of the USA is one such result that wasn’t predicted by The Sports Rush. Stephens was the predicted winner, but the 25-year-old Russian is in such great form that she knocked Stephens out after being down on the first set. Kalinskaya won 6-7 (8-10), 6-1, 6-4. However, it is not only her tennis that’s found some attention but also an anecdote from her personal life.

Kalinskaya was once rumored to be in a relationship with Australian ‘Bad Boy’ Nick Kyrgios. Kyrgios, who has been out of tennis for many months now, is a commentator this time around for Channel 9 alongside a host of other veterans. The two were reportedly dating for a while before calling it quits a few years ago.

Born and brought up in Moscow, Kalinskaya started her tennis career at the very young of 17. Being a very private person, Kalinskaya revealed very little about her time spent dating Kyrgios. It was likely in 2020 when the news broke out of them together, and they broke up the same year following that. As per a Yahoo Sports article, they did not end their relationship on good terms.

“You are not a bad boy, you are simply a bad person”, wrote Kalinskaya in one of her social media post.

She was referring to the infamous nickname of Kyrgios, and that he is worse than that. Giving clear evidence that she was very hurt and upset after breaking up with the Australian.

“We broke up. We aren’t friends. I understand you are his friends and it’s cool but I am not going to talk about him. Have some respect for me as well please,” Kalinskaya urged a fan, as written in the Yahoo article.

This was Kalinskaya’s response to a fan who inquired in 2020 if they were still together. Not only were they not, but the tone suggests that things ended badly between the two. Although, the reason for that is not out there. During their time spent together, the duo was seen at an NBA match, possibly a Lakers game going by Kalinskaya’s Lakers oversized T-shirt. They were also seen cozying up in Mexico during the Acapulco Open.

Who is Anna Kalinskaya dating now?

Kalinskaya likes to keep her personal life guarded and not reveal too much about it. Although several websites suggest that she is officially single at this point, there is one mystery man in her life. As per the Tennis Talky website, Kalinskaya has been dating Sami Reinwein, a fellow tennis player from Germany. Reports suggest that the two have been dating for a year now, although behind curtains.

Reinwein was born in Freiburg, Germany in 1992. He is 31 years old, 6 years older than Kalinskaya.

Kyrgios, on the other hand, has moved on pretty comfortably too. The Australian dated Croatian-Australian tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic before Kalinskaya. He has since dated Costeen Hatzi, a social media influencer and interior designer. She is also one of the stars of Break Point, the new Netflix docuseries about tennis players’ lives.

Hatzi said on the show that she fell in love with Kyrgios when the latter once gave his tennis racquet to a fan as a gift. Not a big fan of tennis, Hatzi believes that her boyfriend is pretty chill and not as crazy as everyone thinks of his ‘Bad Boy’ image. Kyrgios’ friends vouch the same for him. The two live in Australia.