“Made 8 Figures”: Nick Kyrgios Defends Former ATP Top 10 ‘Spectacular But Not Successful’ Player From Harsh Australian Troll

Sep 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts during a match against J.J. Wolf of the United States on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center.

Nick Kyrgios might be away from tennis due to an injury but the Aussie star is not away from the headlines. While Kyrgios is known for his harsh criticism towards some people and entities, he is equally supportive towards those he believes in. Another such example is the experienced French tennis player, Gael Monfils.

Myles David, a tennis commentator from Australia, tweeted a video of Monfils attempting an audacious shot while jumping in the air for the winner. The Frenchman could have easily won the point by playing a normal forehand volley but decided to go for a trick shot instead. Monfils ended up losing the point and Myles David thought the shot was ‘spectacular but not successful’.

David further wrote that this shot summed up Monfils career, taking a dig at the Frenchman which was rather uncalled for.

Nick Kyrgios jumped to the defense of Gael Monfils and sent in a strong-worded sarcastic reply to the tweet. The Australian mentioned that Monfils has made 8 figures from his tennis career and made it to a Grand Slam semifinal. The 28 year-old also added that Monfils has won more than 10 titles on the tour and he believes that is enough to be called successful.

Gael Monfils, who is married to WTA star Elina Svitolina, has always enjoyed his tennis. The French star thrills the crowd with his audacious shots and plays to entertain the crowd. Over the years, Monfils has pulled out various trick shots from his book, which other players have found hard to emulate.

Nick Kyrgios is a fan of Gael Monfils’ trick shots

Nick Kyrgios has admitted that he is a fan of Gael Monfils. The Australian star took to X to show his surprise at a Monfils’ tweener during the Frenchman’s first round match at the Wimbledon in 2021. In the second set of his match, Monfils pulled out an audacious tweener after charging to the net.

The Frenchman’s shot ended up on the sideline near the court and shocked the fans. Monfils soon broke out into a little dance to celebrate his point.

Nick Kyrgios took to social media to praise Gael Monfils and his incredible tweener. The Australian superstar reshared the video posted by the Wimbledon account and added the caption “This is filthy”. With his entertaining style of play, Monfils has thrilled both players and fans alike. This tweet from Nick Kyrgios is the perfect example of Gael Monfils turning his fellow professionals into fans.