Anna Kournikova Net Worth: How Rich Is The 2-Time Australian Open Champion And Wife of Pop Star Enrique Iglesias?

Anna Kournikova is a former tennis superstar. The Russian was a teenage prodigy and made her US Open debut at the age of 15. Although Kournikova never won a singles title, she was still one of the most famous players of her time. The Russian’s career was mostly dominated by her off-court antics rather than her on-court brilliance. She is still remembered by fans for winning two Australian Open titles, which was as a women’s doubles player back in 1999 and 2002.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Anna Kournikova net worth at present is an estimated $60 million USD. Most of the Russian’s income has been generated outside of tennis. Throughout her career, Kournikova made $3,584,662 in prize money. Along with her on-court earnings, the Russian was a sought-after athlete off the court too.

Since her US Open debut aged 15, Kournikova was one of the most in-demand players in the world. Brands were queuing up to sign contracts with this teenage sensation. Eventually, it was Adidas who bagged her with a multi-million dollar contract. However, the Russian failed to live up to her expectations on court.

Kournikova’s first big break off-court was when she was chosen as a brand ambassador of the Australian women’s lingerie brand Berlei in 2000. Since then, the Russian has featured in various magazines like the 2004 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, FHM and Maxim. Kournikova attracted so much commercial interest that organizers arranged her match on show courts.

Anna Kournikova met Enrique Iglesias in 2001 and the couple have been together since. Even after her early retirement, the Russian has remained a famous figure in the glamour world. Now, Kournikova likes to spend her time with her family and has three kids.

Anna Kournikova net worth increased after she attracted lots of interest in the 1990s

