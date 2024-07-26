Argentine Publication Slammed for Comments on Novak Djokovic Not Staying at the Olympics Village

Jul 2, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (SRB) reaches for a forehand against Vit Kopriva (CZE) (not pictured) in a gentlemen’s singles match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic is the biggest tennis name at this year’s Olympics in Paris, who is not staying at the Olympic Village. A prominent publication decided to highlight that point in a social media post, which has been called out by many fans.

The magazine put out a tweet with a series of images from the village. The images were taken from the quarters featuring Spain, Greece, the United States and Serbia. They further went on to state how key players from these countries are staying with their respective contingents while Djokovic prefers his own accommodation.

Foto 1. Nadal lives here.

Foto 2. Tsitsipas lives here.

Foto 3. Fritz lives here. Foto 4. Djokovic does not live here. pic.twitter.com/5HBfjXuXcv — Clay (@_claymagazine) July 25, 2024

Many believe that this is his personal choice and his decision should be respected rather than condemned. They also defended him by stating the possible reasons for which he took this decision, one of which could be to avoid any sort of distraction at the village.

Not a Nole fan here, but I don’t think this is something to criticize him about. Some athletes find the villa environment too distracting, and better accommodation exists, so… — Kaponchy (@Kaponchy1) July 26, 2024

He wanted to avoid the spotlight so he can concentrate on preparation. — Nelson Tsang (@Nelsonator9000) July 26, 2024

He has stayed there before. No need to be salty. — BK PATIL (@BKPATIL13579) July 26, 2024

That is his choice. Seeing those cardboard beds, I can totally understand why a professional athlete may consider other lodgings. — Alvin Gill $MON (@AlvinGill20) July 26, 2024

This is not the first time the Serb has done such a thing. At the US Open last year, which he won eventually, he opted to stay in a $40 million worth estate outside New York City with his family and team, rather than a hotel near Flushing Meadows.

So the Serb wants to practice on his own and doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned in his pursuit of the Olympic gold, which is yet to be added to his trophy cabinet. Once again, Djokovic has his family come along with him, so living in the village was never an option for him as it is.

Olympic Village: Interactive for Nadal, distracting for Djokovic

While the village provides an excellent opportunity to meet and interact with fellow athletes and players from across sports and countries, it is also said to be a party playground, which can prove to be distracting for some.

The Olympic Village is considered to be an environment every athlete must experience at least once in their lifetime. The vibe of the place is said to be unmissable and it provides every athlete a chance to meet legends of not just their own sport, but across sports. They can meet them, talk to them and hear words of motivation as well.

This is why the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal opted for the same. Alcaraz has got to spend more time with Nadal, his senior and their presence will lift the morale of the Spanish contingent even besides the tennis team.

Most players look for this kind of experience and do not have their families with them. So eventually, to each to their own. It depends on a player’s focus and mentality as well as well as other requirements which a private hotel or property might fulfill better, like in the case of Djokovic, who is known to have a strict diet and a particular vibe around him amongst other things.