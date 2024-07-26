mobile app bar

Argentine Publication Slammed for Comments on Novak Djokovic Not Staying at the Olympics Village

Nandini Rikhee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Argentine Publication Slammed for Comments on Novak Djokovic Not Staying at the Olympics Village

Jul 2, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (SRB) reaches for a forehand against Vit Kopriva (CZE) (not pictured) in a gentlemen’s singles match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic is the biggest tennis name at this year’s Olympics in Paris, who is not staying at the Olympic Village. A prominent publication decided to highlight that point in a social media post, which has been called out by many fans.

The magazine put out a tweet with a series of images from the village. The images were taken from the quarters featuring Spain, Greece, the United States and Serbia. They further went on to state how key players from these countries are staying with their respective contingents while Djokovic prefers his own accommodation.

Many believe that this is his personal choice and his decision should be respected rather than condemned. They also defended him by stating the possible reasons for which he took this decision, one of which could be to avoid any sort of distraction at the village.

This is not the first time the Serb has done such a thing. At the US Open last year, which he won eventually, he opted to stay in a $40 million worth estate outside New York City with his family and team, rather than a hotel near Flushing Meadows.

So the Serb wants to practice on his own and doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned in his pursuit of the Olympic gold, which is yet to be added to his trophy cabinet. Once again, Djokovic has his family come along with him, so living in the village was never an option for him as it is.

Olympic Village: Interactive for Nadal, distracting for Djokovic

While the village provides an excellent opportunity to meet and interact with fellow athletes and players from across sports and countries, it is also said to be a party playground, which can prove to be distracting for some.

The Olympic Village is considered to be an environment every athlete must experience at least once in their lifetime. The vibe of the place is said to be unmissable and it provides every athlete a chance to meet legends of not just their own sport, but across sports. They can meet them, talk to them and hear words of motivation as well.

This is why the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal opted for the same. Alcaraz has got to spend more time with Nadal, his senior and their presence will lift the morale of the Spanish contingent even besides the tennis team.

Most players look for this kind of experience and do not have their families with them. So eventually, to each to their own. It depends on a player’s focus and mentality as well as well as other requirements which a private hotel or property might fulfill better, like in the case of Djokovic, who is known to have a strict diet and a particular vibe around him amongst other things.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee

Read more from Nandini Rikhee

Share this article

Don’t miss these