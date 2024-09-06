Aryna Sabalenka’s $11,400 Worth Cartier Earrings in US Open 2024 Semi-Final Go Viral

Presently, Aryna Sabalenka may be known for her partnership with Nike, but her latest accessory has everyone buzzing about another luxury brand—Cartier. During her US Open 2024 semi-final match, Sabalenka sported a pair of stunning Cartier earrings that have gone viral.

For a player who doesn’t have a luxury watch sponsor, these $11,400 earrings were the statement piece no one saw coming.

Aryna Sabalenka playing US Open Quarterfinal, Sept 2024 Cartier @Cartier ‘Étincelle de Cartier’ brilliant-cut diamond stud and jacket earrings in 18k white gold ($11400) : Jamie Squire pic.twitter.com/Az0Pt8iEDu — off-court outfit intrigue (@nontennisfits) September 4, 2024

Up until now, Sabalenka was one of the few top athletes who wasn’t aligned with a high-end watch brand. But it seems like her connection to Cartier, even if unofficial, is turning heads. Whether it’s just a personal preference or something bigger in the works, Sabalenka gave Cartier a huge spotlight with her bold fashion choice.

The earrings themselves are part of Cartier’s Juste un Clou collection, featuring the brand’s iconic nail design. Made with 18K white gold and encrusted with diamonds, these earrings are available across Cartier’s U.S. boutiques and online platforms.

The sleek design and high-end craftsmanship make them a favorite for anyone looking to combine elegance with a touch of edge, much like Sabalenka’s style on the court.

Sabalenka isn’t the first tennis star to wear Cartier. Players like Maria Sharapova and Jessica Pegula have been spotted wearing Cartier bracelets during major tournaments, adding even more glamor to the game. But with Sabalenka’s earrings going viral, she has put her own stamp on the brand’s visibility in the tennis world.

With her presence both on and off the court growing stronger, it wouldn’t be surprising if Sabalenka lands a formal partnership with Cartier soon. If she continues to dominate the way she has been, those sparkling earrings might just be the beginning of a beautiful relationship between Aryna Sabalenka and the luxury jewelry brand.