Australian Open 2024 Tickets Prices: How Much are Tickets to Watch Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Final on Sunday?

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev’s final showdown on Sunday will bring a fitting end to two weeks of captivating tennis. Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2024 ticket prices for the championship match.

Medvedev and Sinner have taken two contrasting routes to the final. The Italian dominated the field, dropping only one set throughout the tournament. Before his four-set victory over Novak Djokovic in the semi-final, he won all games in straight sets. Medvedev, meanwhile, has played three five-setters, including a comeback from two sets down against Alexander Zverev in the semi-final. The Russian’s third-round win over Felix Auger-Aliassime was his only straight-set triumph.

The duo will square off in the summit clash on Sunday, January 28, in the Rod Laver Arena not before 7:30 pm local time (3:30 am ET). The Australian Open 2024 ticket prices for the mouth-watering final start from a cool A$749 each (about $490) on Ticketmaster, the official booking partner. Certain individuals like students, senior citizens, children younger than 12, and healthcare professionals can buy the same ticket at a concession rate of A$599 each (about $390). This ticket also includes entry to the women’s doubles final.

The Australian Open 2024 ticket prices for the men’s singles final go up to A$2499 (nearly $1650). Premium hospitality packages that include meals, drinks, and more experiences can be purchased from the official website as well. Ground passes, which permit entry into the Australian Open premises but not into the Rod Laver Arena, start from A$19 (approx. $12) not counting concessions. This allows patrons to consume food and beverages while enjoying the clash on the big screens.

Comparatively, tickets for the women’s singles final, which Aryna Sabalenka won to retain her title, started at A$499 (around $330). Purchase of this ticket also granted access to the men’s doubles final.

Affordable Australian Open 2024 ticket prices facilitated record footfalls

Crowds thronged to the Melbourne Park in record numbers in 2024. As per daily updated numbers from Sporting News, a record total of 935,285 guests had visited the Australian Open campus until Friday, January 26. With the singles and doubles finals on Saturday and Sunday, these numbers are sure to see a massive boost. With two days to go, attendance numbers have already broken the previous record by a distance. 839,192 fans visited Melbourne Park across the 2023 Australian Open, a record which is now broken.

Before the tournament began, Tennis Australia had announced their goal of breaching the 1 million ticketed attendees mark. It is safe to say they are well on course to meet their goal. They perhaps might already have, considering the big crowds the women’s singles and men’s doubles finals would have drawn. The numbers for Saturday, January 27, are yet to be updated.

The Australian Open 2024 ticket prices were very fairly priced, allowing more fans to watch their favorite players from close quarters. A full-day ground pass began from just A$29 (about $20) for a normal ticket on certain days. Ground passes allowed seating in the unreserved area of the John Cain Arena and the Kia Arena, depending on availability. Confirmed seats in these stadiums began from as low as A$49 (around $32). Rod Laver Arena passes began at A$69 ($45) and above. Such accessible pricing has allowed the Australian Open to become the most-attended Grand Slam tournament, rightly called the Happy Slam.