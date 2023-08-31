“Beating a Player Like Stefanos Tsitsipas..”: Heir Apparent to Roger Federer Announces Himself With Massive US Open Upset

Dominic Stricker and Stefanos Tsitsipas were engaged in an epic five-setter in the second round of the US Open. Stricker, the Swiss qualifier, won the match 7-5 6-7 (2-7) 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 to claim his maiden victory against a top-10 opponent and enter into the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. Switzerland is a country with rich tennis heritage thanks to players like Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka carrying the Swiss flag for the last couple of decades, but now it feels like it is Stricker’s time to be in the limelight.

Advertisement

This victory against Tsitsipas is Stricker’s biggest win of his young career. The 21-year-old is enjoying the moment but also already focusing on his next opponent. The Swiss admitted that he has a renewed sense of confidence and belief after beating Tsitsipas in five sets.

Dominic Stricker stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas at US Open 2023

Dominic Stricker is making his US Open debut, but the 21-year-old showed immense composure and determination in his match against Tsitsipas. The world number 7, Tsitsipas was serving for the match in the fourth set but Stricker managed to break his service and win the tie-breaker to force a fifth set. Another proof of his unwavering confidence was seen when he was humming along to Whitney Houston’s I Want to Dance With Somebody as it played at the arena, when he was leading 5-2 and was a game away from the biggest win of his career. The Swiss declared he is full of belief after beating ‘one of the best players in the world.’

Advertisement

Speaking to the media after the game, the buoyant 21-year-old admitted that it is a special day for him. He further mentioned that importance of beating a player like Tsitsipas and how it helps him grow his confidence going ahead in the tournament. Stricker said he was happy that he could play high-level tennis for five sets and beat his star opponent.

“Yeah, of course it helps a lot to win a match like that, because beating a player like Stefanos, No. 7 in the world, it’s just something I have never done before. Yeah, it’s a very special day for me. So for sure the confidence for myself is increasing after today, and it’s just great to see that I have this level over five sets. “I came out today pretty well. I felt good from the first set on. It was a tough battle but I am just super happy right now. I am going to enjoy the rest of the day and then I will recover for the next round. “I was down 3-5 and then I came back in the fourth set. I don’t know how, but I did it somehow and then I kept playing very high level tennis. I am a bit speechless but it is a great day.

After a big win such as this, it is natural that Stricker is being compared to his fellow Swiss stars Federer and Wawrinka. The young prodigy still has a long way to go to match the accolades of his fellow Swiss sporting icons but with performances like this, Stricker is making a good case for himself.

A new dawn for Swiss tennis

As the young Swiss talent revels in that spectacular victory, whispers of him stepping into the footsteps of Swiss tennis legends Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka grow louder. Stricker’s historic victory over Tsitsipas has clearly shown the world his potential, establishing him as a player to watch in the coming years.

With his talent, and determination, Stricker has the opportunity to make his presence felt on the grand stage. The eyes of the tennis world will be glued to Stricker in the coming weeks as tennis looks for it’s next Swiss superstar.