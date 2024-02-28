Yue Yuan vs Taylor Townsend Prediction and Live Streaming of ATX Open 2024 Clash: Townsend Aims to Bank on Home Support

In the ATX Open 2024, matches have moved to the second round. The Yue Yuan vs Taylor Townsend match will be one of the highlights of Wednesday evening. While Yuan beat Arina Rodionova 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 to reach this round, Townsend beat Fernanda Contreras Gomez 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to be here. It is a classic China vs USA battle in this match.

The Yeu Yuan vs Taylor Townsend match will take place on the outdoor hard courts of the Westwood Country Club in Austin, Texas. The match will start at around 1.35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Yue Yuan could not pass the qualifiers stage at the Qatar Open, as she lost 1-6, 2-6 to Ashlyn Kreuger. In the Hua Hin Championships too, Yuan didn’t have much luck, losing to Rodionova 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 3-6. This makes Yuan’s win over Rodionova in the ATX Open first round a sweet revenge. She has won 5 ITF titles in her career and reached the third round of the US Open in 2022, her best performance to date. She won her first WTA 1000 match at the China Open last year and reached the quarter-finals at the Hobart International this year. This boosted her rankings to a career-high 61.

Taylor Townsend is coming into this tournament right after her not-so-great performance at the Puerto Vallarta Open. She lost in the Round of 32 to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro by 3-6, 4-6. In the Australian Open, Townsend lost to Paula Badosa, who lost her match to Lulu Sun and gave her a walkover, by 1-6, 3-6. Townsend reached the fourth round of the 2019 US Open and the third round of the 2014 French Open, her two best Grand Slam performances to date. She has yet to win any ATP title in singles.

Townsend ranks 83rd in the ATP rankings and Yuan ranks 74th currently. Based on every stat available and their form, The Sports Rush predicts Taylor Townsend to win this match against Yue Yuan.

What does Yue Yuan vs Taylor Townsend head-to-head tell us?

The Yue Yuan vs Taylor Townsend match has happened exactly once before. It was at the W80 Tyler in 2022, where Townsend beat Yuan 6-4, 6-2. Townsend even has an advantage in this regard. The match will be streaming live on the Tennis Channel in the US. For the UK audience, it will be live on Sky Sports.

The weather in Austin is moderate enough. At around 1 pm, the temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius, with a wind speed of 18 km/h and 62% humidity. There is a slight chance of rainfall with 5% precipitation.