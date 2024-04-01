Andre Agassi Has Epic Reply to Female Fan Asking David Beckham Whether He Got to Meet Steffi Graf ‘Who Has Pretty Good Pair of Legs’

Recently, Andre Agassi and David Beckham met each other for a game of padel in Miami. The two sporting icons were seen enjoying their time together and even posted pictures on their respective social media accounts. Padel is the newest sport that has been generating wide interest among fans and celebrities alike. This tennis-soccer crossover between Agassi and Beckham generated wide interest among sports fans.

After their meeting, Andre Agassi posted a picture with David Beckham on his Instagram account. Naturally, the post was an instant hit with fans commenting about the two sporting icons. However, one such comment from an Instagram user grabbed the attention of Agassi. Instagram user named ‘jessiemp1970’ commented “His wife has got some great shots and a pretty good pair of legs. Did you get to meet her too??”

Agassi was quick to respond to the comment and replied “whoaaaa there” admitting his shock at that comment. While the comments were exchanged in playful way, the tennis fans on Instagram joined in on the fun. ‘jessiemp1970’ continued her conversation with Agassi saying she admired Steffi Graf’s game and wanted to get legs like her. Another Instagram user agreed with ‘jessiemp1970’ and commented that she was a fan on Graf’s legs too.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi continue to be one of the most glamorous couples in tennis. The two tennis icons won multiple Grand Slam titles over the course of their career. Also, even post retirement, the duo are still the talk of the tennis world.

The similarities between David Beckham and Andre Agassi

David Beckham and Andre Agassi were both the rebels of their respective sports in the 90s. The two sporting icons were famous for their vibrant hairstyles and unhinged attitude on the pitch. Both the players were often in news due to their off-field antics and made fans interested not just in their respective sports, but also their own personal lives.

Despite their flamboyancy, both Agassi and Beckham were superstars in their respective sports. The duo have been retired for more than a decade now but are still famous among sports fans. Over the years, David Beckham has generated a net worth of $514 million thanks to his many endorsements and brand deals. On the other hand, Andre Agassi is said to have a net worth above $175 million USD.