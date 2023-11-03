“Because Djokovic Is so Experienced”: Davis Cup Captain Snubs Carlos Alcaraz, Says Only Serb Better Than Jannik Sinner

Italy’s Davis Cup captain, Filippo Volandri, has declared that only Novak Djokovic is better than Jannik Sinner. The former ATP professional believes that Serbian’s experience has an advantage over the youthfulness of the Italian. Jannik Sinner decided to skip the Davis Cup rounds after the US Open but has declared he is available for later rounds of the tournament.

Volandri’s declaration about Sinner comes after the Italian’s great end to the season. The 22 year-old has registered some big wins against Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev in the Asian swing. These performances have propelled the Italian to the number 4 ranking in the world, his career best.

Volandri’s claim about Djokovic being the only player better than Sinner has also meant that the Italian has snubbed Medvedev and Alcaraz, two players ranked higher than Sinner. The Italian has been touted as the next big thing in tennis and his recent results and tournament wins have only secured that claim.

According to Tennis365, Volandri was full of praise about his Italian counterpart and hailed Sinner as one of the best players in the world. He further added that while Djokovic has the experience on his side, Sinner is still developing into the player that he can be. The Italian admitted that Sinner in 2023 is a far better player than 2022.

“Djokovic, because he’s so experienced that he can handle any kind of situation. Jannik is building certainty, the result of results and a different physique from last year. Progress in all the fundamentals. You noticed him on serve, especially when he found himself handling the important points.”

Volandri’s assessment on Sinner shows his belief on the young Italian. The Italian Davis Cup captain recognizes the potential in Sinner and has put his faith in him. All eyes will be on Sinner during Italy’s Davis Cup run.

Jannik Sinner enjoys a fruitful season in 2023

Sinner had a slow start to the 2023 season before winning his first Masters 1000 title. The Italian lost in the early rounds of the Australian Open and French Open. Then, the 22-year-old advanced to the Wimbledon last four before losing to eventual winner Novak Djokovic, earning him his first-ever Grand Slam semi-final experience.

In August, the Italian won his first Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open. He then defeated world number 2, Carlos Alcaraz and world number 3, Daniil Medvedev in the China Open en-route to the title. The Italian has already qualified to the ATP Finals and is set to finish the season at number 4 spot in world rankings.