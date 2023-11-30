“Novak Djokovic Gets Angrier & Way More Often Than Carlos”: Fans Disagree With Negative Portrayal of Alcaraz

Aug 20, 2023; Mason, OH, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) reacts after Novak Djokovic (SRB) after the match during the men s singles final of the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic not being nominated for the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award started fan wars on social media. The Serb’s followers were livid after he was snubbed. A popular fan page on X (formerly Twitter) took offence to Carlos Alcaraz receiving a nomination for the category. He shared clips of the Spaniard being ‘angry’, but other fans defended him as arguments raged on.

Alcaraz is among the choices for the award, in addition to Grigor Dimitrov, Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner. Players will vote for their pick, and the winner will be announced during Awards week, starting December 11, 2023. Out of all the nominees, it was particularly Alcaraz’s selection that ticked Djokovic fans off.

Famous fan account @pavyg, with over 18,000 followers on X, shared a video of Alcaraz slamming his hand angrily during the Cincinnati Open final. He was unhappy that Alcaraz was nominated despite this display of anger. He claimed Djokovic’s absence was ironically justified by saying he is ‘angry on court’. The blogger also posted separately saying Alcaraz smashed multiple rackets yet was nominated for the award.

Other fans sprang to negate this thought and supported Alcaraz. A few said the World No.2 rarely loses his temper and this moment in Cincinnati was an exemption.

A section of fans countered that the two-time Grand Slam winner has never smashed a racket. One user urged @pavyg to prove his words and share clips of Alcaraz breaking a racket.

The rare moment when Carlos Alcaraz lost his temper against Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz arrived in North America fresh off his 2023 Wimbledon victory where he beat Novak Djokovic in the final. He stumbled in the first tournament, the Canadian Open, exiting in the quarterfinals. However, he seemed to be back to his best in the next event, the Cincinnati Masters. Even as all his matches stretched on for three sets, he made it to the final.

A rematch against Djokovic stood in the way of Alcaraz’s third ATP 1000 title of the season. He won an intense opening set 7-5. He secured the first break in the second and looked set to lift the title. His opponent was cramping up due to the heat and exhaustion and the Spaniard was close to running away with the tie. Djokovic, though, bounced back with his trademark resilience, pushing the set into tiebreak. He saved a championship point and won the second set.

Alcaraz was well-placed to win the set and hence, the title, but could not capitalise. The frustration boiled over as he repeatedly smashed his right hand on the bench armrest during the change over between sets. He managed to inflict a cut and a physiotherapist had to attend to the 20-year-old. He recovered from this rare moment of anger to fight it out in the decider.

Djokovic, however, prevailed 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) in a match that lasted nearly four hours. The pair faced contrasting fortunes after the match. Alcaraz’s season dwindled whereas Djokovic added a 24th Slam, two Masters and the ATP Finals.