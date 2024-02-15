“Before She Makes Any Comments”: Tensions Between Victoria Azarenka and Iga Swiatek Likely to Flare Up at Doha Open 2024

Victoria Azarenka and Iga Swiatek will face off in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Qatar Open. This clash could re-awaken the memories of the duo exchanging words after the Belarusian defended the WTA against the Pole’s critiques last year.

Advertisement

Swiatek, while extending support to Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko, claimed the WTA had not done enough to support players from the country. The Russia-Ukraine war has seen players from the aggressor countries, Russia and Belarus, play under neutral flags.

Azarenka, who is from the latter nation and also on the WTA Council, disagreed with the World No.1 (Tennis World USA). She appealed to Swiatek to look at the measures the association has taken to safeguard Ukrainian athletes before making further comments. The two-time Australian Open winner said, as a Player Council member, she is ready to furnish proof and data for the same.

Advertisement

Now, Victoria Azarenka and Iga Swiatek will meet on the court for the first time after this exchange. Their Qatar Open quarter-final is scheduled for Thursday, February 15, not before 6 pm local time (10 am ET). Fans in the USA can watch it on Tennis Channel.

The duo have met thrice earlier, with Swiatek leading 2-1. Azarenka won their first tie in the 2020 US Open in straight sets. The Polish star, though, won both their next meetings in 2022, at the Adelaide International and the Italian Open. The SportsRush’s Victoria Azarenka vs Iga Swiatek prediction favours the latter to win in three sets and extend her head-to-head lead.

Swiatek has been in imposing form in Doha, winning both her ties in straight sets. She has inflicted three breadsticks in the four sets she has played so far. Azarenka is also in great touch, bagelling Jelena Ostapenko in her previous match. However, she had to work hard in her previous two wins. Hence, it will be a tight match but expect the World No.1 to walk away with the win. The winner will face either Naomi Osaka or Karolina Pliskova in the semi-finals.