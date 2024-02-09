Ben Shelton vs Jordan Thompson Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of Dallas Open 2024 Quarter-Final

The Dallas Open 2024 has produced some incredible entertainment for the fans so far. Now, the quarter-final line-up has another blockbuster clash in the making. The Ben Shelton vs Jordan Thompson match in the last eight is attracting loads of interest from the fans.

Advertisement

Ben Shelton is unbeaten against Jordan Thompson in both their previous clashes. The SportsRush predicts Ben Shelton to win in three sets. Pokerstars have set Ben Shelton as the favorite to win the quarterfinals as well. The odds for Shelton are set at 1.40, compared to Thompson’s 2.60.

The temperature in Dallas is expected to remain around 22 degrees Celsius with mostly sunny weather. The game is set to be played on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 4:30 pm ET. The live streaming of the Ben Shelton vs Jordan Thompson match will take place on TennisTV.

Advertisement

Ben Shelton is one of the favorites for the title. The American star is number three seed at the tournament and would like to add some trophies after a lacklustre Australian Open. Shelton lost out to Adrian Mannarino in the third round, after losing a five setter against the Frenchman. However, the southpaw has enjoyed a good start to the Dallas Open after beating Michael Mmoh in straight sets to set up a Ben Shelton vs Jordan Thompson clash.

On the other hand, Jordan Thompson has dominated on his way to the quarterfinals. The Aussie has won both the in straight sets to set up a clash with Ben Shelton. Thompson has already got some big wins in 2024, with a win against Rafael Nadal in Brisbane the highlight of his year so far. Now, the Australian will look to add the American to his list of victories in the Ben Shelton vs Jordan Thompson match.