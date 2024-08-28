Ben Stiller Leaves Rafael Nadal in Splits After Naming Him to Answer Trick Question

The name Ben Stiller needs no introduction but his love and passion for tennis is also not a secret to anyone. The American actor and comedian has always made his presence felt at the US Open and this year is no different. One thing is for sure, he is missing his good friend and superstar, Rafael Nadal big time.

On the sidelines of the US Open 2024 recently, Stiller gave a quick interview. One of the questions asked to him was which tennis player would he pick as a coach for himself. The comedian named Nadal as his first choice.

However, it was his logic behind the answer and the inimitable way in which he said it, that made Nadal himself laugh. Stiller said that he would pick Nadal because he is also a left-handed player.

“Nadal, because you know he is a lefty and I am a lefty,” said the Emmy Award winner.

The Spaniard shared the video posted by the US Open on Instagram and added some funny emojis to express what he felt about Stiller’s comment.

Rafa Nadal laughs over Ben Stiller's hilarious response

The American also added that he will pick Argentine Diego Schwartzman as his secondary coach. Earlier, he had left a special message for the former World No.8 after he lost in the first round in his last US Open campaign. Calling Schwartzman his friend, Stiller expressed how he was going to ‘miss’ the clay-court expert on the American court and wished him the best for the future.

“Going to miss seeing my friend @dieschwartzman play with all the heart and skill and fire he has always brought. Amazing career representing (Argentina flag). Now it’s on to new challenges,” wrote Stiller while replying to the Argentine’s farewell video posted by the US Open on social media.

Going to miss seeing my friend @dieschwartzman play with all the heart and skill and fire he has always brought. Amazing career representing Now it's on to new challenges

With Nadal not playing this year and Schwartzman out, it would be interesting to see who Stiller backs at the US Open 2024. But even then, Stiller is a Nadal loyalist and he would be waiting to see the Spaniard play for at least one more time and cheer him on.

Stiller and Nadal’s friendship over the years

Stiller and Nadal share a very cordial bond with each other and have known each other for almost 10 years now. The American has rooted for his Spanish friend at every possible opportunity and the duo has also been spotted sharing warm moments far from the tennis world.

A picture of the two had surfaced on social media in which they could be seen enjoying food in a New York restaurant with their fellow friends.

Stiller also played a doubles match with Nadal as his partner against the duo of Juan Martin del Potro and an 8-year-old girl. The incident took place when the comedian visited Madison Square Garden to watch an exhibition match between Nadal and del Potro.

However, midway in the match, he was pulled by the Spanish legend to play a doubles game.

Stiller proved to be a true Nadal fan when the 14-time Roland Garros champion lost the first round of the 2024 version of the tournament. He immediately took to Twitter to flaunt that he will always root for Nadal.