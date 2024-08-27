Ben Stiller Reacts to Retiring Diego Schwartzman’s US Open Exit With Special Message

Sep 1, 2013; New York, NY, USA; Movie actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in attendance at the match between Sloane Stephens (USA) and Serena Williams (USA) match on day seven at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The opening day of the US Open 2024 was an emotional one for tennis fans. While Dominic Thiem suffered a straight-sets loss to Ben Shelton, Diego Schwartzman ended his US Open career with a defeat against Gael Monfils. Ben Stiller was among the many well-wishers, leaving the Argentine with a heartwarming message.

From his performance in the qualifiers, Schwartzman convinced fans that he could potentially have a Cinderella run in the main draw of the major tournament. Unfortunately, any such dream was put to rest. The former World No.8 lost 7-6, 2-6, 2-6, 1-6 to Monfils in just under three hours.

Ben Stiller, a huge tennis enthusiast, left a special comment for the 32-year-old. The American actor lauded the clay court specialist and congratulated him for a celebrated career.

“Going to miss seeing my friend @dieschwartzman play with all the heart and skill and fire he has always brought.

Amazing career representing (Argentina) Now it’s on to new challenges,” Stiller wrote on X.

Going to miss seeing my friend @dieschwartzman play with all the heart and skill and fire he has always brought. Amazing career representing Now it’s on to new challenges https://t.co/PSRSHxmtYk — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) August 26, 2024

The celebrity wrote this same message while reposting the US Open official post. In the post was attached a clip from Schwartzman’s post-match interview.

The Argentine was understandably choked up, unable to find the words to express himself. However, he did thank the American crowd for showing support over the years.

“It’s difficult to speak. I am a guy who cries a lot. Sorry. I’m not supposed to cry now, I have to be strong.”

“I think the entire crowd, today and in the years before, all the Latin American people, all the American people here. I don’t know why they take care of me so well every year, and I’m not sure if I deserve it or not, but I’m really grateful for all the years I have been here,” Schwartzman said.

For any fans left disheartened, this isn’t Schwartzman’s final match or even his final year as a pro. He is set to be a regular on the ATP Tour before he eventually retires in February during the Argentina Open 2025.