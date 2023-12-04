“Bit More Stupid Than I Realized”: Days After Being Invited by Rafael Nadal, Arthur Fils Shows His Angry Side on Court

Aug 29, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Arthur Fils of France reacts during his match against Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands on day two of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports and Jan 18, 2023; Melbourne, VICTORIA, Australia; Rafael Nadal after his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald on day three of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Arthur Fils is currently taking giant steps amongst players coming up from the next generation. The ATP NextGen Finals 2023 runner-up is widely regarded as the player to watch out for in the future. Recently, the French youngster was invited to a training session by his hero Rafael Nadal. Fils has broken into the top 40 rankings and caught the eye of the Spaniard.

The 19-year-old Fils lost the ATP NextGen Finals 2023 final to Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic in a 5-set thriller. However, there was a moment of controversy that caught everyone’s attention. Fils was given a point penalty for breaking his racquet for the second time and the Frenchman argued that he did not hear a warning the first time.

Fils was down a break and struggling in the final set against Medjedovic when he broke his racquet for the second time. The referee was quick to award a point penalty to the Frenchman. However, Fils argued that he did not hear the first warning and had an argument with the referee regarding the same. Still, the point penalty stood and Fils ended up losing the final.

The tennis community on Reddit were not impressed with Fils’ behavior and argued that the Frenchman should have been better with his response. Some people thought that Fils’ reaction was stupid and they expected better from the Frenchman, While others thought that the 19-year-old has played enough tennis to realize that breaking a racquet for the first time will result in a warning.

Arthur Fils set to practice with Rafael Nadal

Recently, Rafael Nadal invited Fils to a practice session. The Spaniard is getting ready to return to the tour in 2024 as he announced his participation in Brisbane. Fils admitted in an interview with French media house, L’Equipe that he was delighted at the opportunity to play with one of his heroes. The Frenchman further added that he will enjoy every moment with Nadal on court.

“It’s amazing, I will practice for one week or two with Rafael Nadal, so I’m very, very happy. I will enjoy every time on the court with him and I will try my best to play with him and run for him.”

As the Frenchman is set to practice with Nadal, he would be mindful of his racquet-breaking history. Nadal is famous for not breaking any racquets throughout his career after an advice by his Uncle Toni. Although Fils is still very young, he will look to take knowledge at every chance while training with Rafael Nadal.