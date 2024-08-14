BMW Comes Out With New Carlos Alcaraz Commercial One Day After Kia’s New Rafael Nadal Video 

Carlos Alcaraz has taken his talents off the tennis court and onto the screen in a brand-new commercial for BMW. In the ad, Alcaraz showcases his acting chops as he becomes the face of BMW’s latest electric SUV model, the BMW iX2. What’s interesting is that this BMW commercial dropped on social media just one day after Kia Motors released a special video featuring Rafael Nadal.

The young tennis sensation seems right at home in the sleek, stylish setting, effortlessly blending speed, agility, and class. All qualities he’s known for on the court.

The Instagram post promoting the commercial features a caption that translates to: “That the new 100% electric BMW iX2 handles the track as well as I do is a fact ✅ With endurance, speed, sportiness, and lots of style @bmwespana.”

While BMW’s ad focuses directly on promoting their new vehicle, Kia’s video takes a different approach. It centers on Nadal himself and his enduring partnership with the brand.

The video also includes shots of Nadal in his pre-serve ritual and talks about how being an icon is more about the journey than winning.

Fans have been quick to praise the ad, with many highlighting how well Nadal fits the brand’s image. The general sentiment online is one of admiration for him.

This aligns perfectly with Kia’s own Branding – “Movement That Inspires”. And who has inspired people if not Rafael Nadal himself?

Nadal and Alcaraz Prove To Be Business Assets

As for the business side of things, both Alcaraz and Nadal are proving to be valuable assets for their respective brands. Nadal’s partnership with Kia dates back to 2006. The deal, rumored to be worth millions annually, has seen numerous renewals, most recently extended to 2025.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz’s deal with BMW, which began in 2022, is also a fruitful one, aligning with his rising star status and the youthful, dynamic image BMW aims to project.

In the end, both BMW and Kia seem to have picked the perfect ambassadors in Alcaraz and Nadal. Not just for their athletic prowess but for the values they embody—excellence, determination, and a touch of elegance.