Veteran ESPN Broadcaster Reveals Why Rafael Nadal is ‘Most Admirable’ Tennis Player He Has Covered in 30 Years

The voice of ESPN’s College GameDay and EA Sports’ College Football, Chris Fowler was recently asked about the athlete he most admires. Surprisingly, the answer didn’t concern any college football athlete but it was a tennis player that he decided to name.

Fowler’s answer was none other than the 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal. In his answer to the interviewer, the ESPN anchor went on and on about the qualities that make the Spaniard a special player and the most admired athlete he has ever covered in his career as an announcer for 30 years.

When asked what makes the 23-time grand slam champion special, Fowler said, “What he has brought to every performance he’s given on the court. The grit, the competitive spirit, the fight, the willingness to suffer, to dig deep within himself to do whatever it takes, the humility.”

Furthermore, he spoke about how the Spaniard never neglected his family despite reaching the pinnacle of the sport, saying, “He’s grounded, he’s a family guy. He practices the way you’re supposed to practice. He’s done a lot to grow the sport by the way he’s acted off the court.”

Fowler has been covering Rafa ever since the latter won his first-ever French Open title at the age of 19. In the interview, Fowler talked about the lessons he has learned from Rafa and mentioned how he doesn’t get an opportunity to learn often as the career of a college football player only spans 2-2.5 years.

Moreover, the anchor insisted that Rafa taught him how with growing age, one needs to lower the intensity with which they do their work and their expectations of reaching perfectionism. In fact, Fowler has tried to implement this in his own career.

Rafa’s Popularity in the US

It’s no secret that Rafa is loved by the US fans and after Pau Gasol, he is one of the most popular Spanish athletes in the States. Fans have always looked forward to having the ‘King of Clay’ play on the US courts. Moreover, having won the US Open for 4 times and being the only Spaniard to do so adds to his popularity in the country.

However, fans were left heartbroken when they came to know that Rafa has once again backed out of the slam, which is scheduled for later this month. Citing fitness issues, the 4-time US Open champion announced that he will miss the tournament for the second consecutive year and fourth time in 5 years.