mobile app bar

Boris Becker Controversially Names a Former American Grand Slam Champion As Best Tennis Commentator in the Business 

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us

Unknown date; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boris Becker in action during the Lipton Tennis Tournament at Key Biscayne, FL. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Jan 13, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Nick Kyrgios of Australia laughs during an exhibition practice match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios recently tweeted about enjoying his time co-commentating with Andrew Castle and John McEnroe during BBC’s coverage of the Wimbledon men’s semifinals. Boris Becker responded, questioning Kyrgios’s tweet given their recent spat, where Kyrgios labeled Castle disrespectful and a clown. Becker’s main point, however, was his praise for McEnroe as the best tennis commentator, a view that surprised many fans.


Boris Becker’s endorsement of McEnroe as the top tennis commentator has sparked debate. Many fans criticize McEnroe for his perceived lack of research and occasional disparaging remarks about players. 

Some fans feel that McEnroe’s commentary doesn’t justify the hefty pay package he receives from the BBC for Wimbledon coverage. Social media reactions reflect a mix of skepticism and disagreement with Becker’s opinion.

Fans expressed their mixed reactions on social media. Some shared their disapproval of McEnroe’s style, pointing out his lack of preparation and biased commentary, even calling him out for his “old fashioned” style of commentary. Although, some seemed to agree with Becker and stated that he brings out insights that more often than not is not brought to light. . 

Boris Becker’s Absence and Anticipation for Nick Kyrgios’ Response

Interestingly, Boris Becker himself did not work at this year’s Wimbledon, and many fans have noted that they prefer his commentary style. Known for his insightful analysis and deep understanding of the game, Becker’s absence was felt by viewers who appreciated his expertise.

Fans have also speculated about why Becker wasn’t part of the commentary team this year, with some suggesting it might be related to his recent personal issues.

While his choice of McEnroe as the best commentator is debatable, it will be interesting to see if Kyrgios responds to Becker’s tweet. The two had a significant feud last year, yet Becker continues to follow Kyrgios on social media, which indicated a complex relationship. Fans are keenly watching to see if Kyrgios will address Becker’s remarks and how their dynamic might evolve.

This unfolding drama adds another layer to the already exciting Wimbledon atmosphere, as fans eagerly await both the on-court action and the off-court exchanges among tennis’s most colorful personalities.

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these