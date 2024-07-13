Boris Becker Controversially Names a Former American Grand Slam Champion As Best Tennis Commentator in the Business 

Jan 13, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Nick Kyrgios of Australia laughs during an exhibition practice match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios recently tweeted about enjoying his time co-commentating with Andrew Castle and John McEnroe during BBC’s coverage of the Wimbledon men’s semifinals. Boris Becker responded, questioning Kyrgios’s tweet given their recent spat, where Kyrgios labeled Castle disrespectful and a clown. Becker’s main point, however, was his praise for McEnroe as the best tennis commentator, a view that surprised many fans.

Thought you didn’t like Andrew ( to put it lightly…) Mac is obvious, since he is the best commentator in tennis ! https://t.co/9TRZ8BK5qQ — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) July 12, 2024



Boris Becker’s endorsement of McEnroe as the top tennis commentator has sparked debate. Many fans criticize McEnroe for his perceived lack of research and occasional disparaging remarks about players.

Some fans feel that McEnroe’s commentary doesn’t justify the hefty pay package he receives from the BBC for Wimbledon coverage. Social media reactions reflect a mix of skepticism and disagreement with Becker’s opinion.

Fans expressed their mixed reactions on social media. Some shared their disapproval of McEnroe’s style, pointing out his lack of preparation and biased commentary, even calling him out for his “old fashioned” style of commentary. Although, some seemed to agree with Becker and stated that he brings out insights that more often than not is not brought to light. .

Boris Becker’s Absence and Anticipation for Nick Kyrgios’ Response

Interestingly, Boris Becker himself did not work at this year’s Wimbledon, and many fans have noted that they prefer his commentary style. Known for his insightful analysis and deep understanding of the game, Becker’s absence was felt by viewers who appreciated his expertise.

Fans have also speculated about why Becker wasn’t part of the commentary team this year, with some suggesting it might be related to his recent personal issues.

While his choice of McEnroe as the best commentator is debatable, it will be interesting to see if Kyrgios responds to Becker’s tweet. The two had a significant feud last year, yet Becker continues to follow Kyrgios on social media, which indicated a complex relationship. Fans are keenly watching to see if Kyrgios will address Becker’s remarks and how their dynamic might evolve.

This unfolding drama adds another layer to the already exciting Wimbledon atmosphere, as fans eagerly await both the on-court action and the off-court exchanges among tennis’s most colorful personalities.