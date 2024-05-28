Nick Kyrgios Makes Hilarious Goofup While Providing Massive Wimbledon 2024 Update

Sep 6, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts after an error against Karen Khachanov on day nine of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios is only 29 years old, and he is already making it big in tennis broadcasting. Kyrgios, renowned for his notoriety as a player, hasn’t yet retired but will continue commentating in major competitions. As he took to X to announce his next assignment at Wimbledon 2024, he made a major goof-up and allowed tennis fans to have a field day with it.

Nick Kyrgios had a successful stint with EuroSport during the Australian Open. Now, he will be extending his commentary gig to Wimbledon 2024 by appearing on BBC for the first time. This also means that he is prolonging his hiatus as a tennis player, for which he still has plenty of time to come back. Here’s what he wrote.

Nick Kyrgios wrote, “Also very excited to be commenting for Wimbledon.”

He followed the post with a ‘large eyes’ and a ‘surprised emoji. Kyrgios then quickly realized his mistake in writing ‘commenting’ instead of commentating and fixed it in the reply.

Kyrgios wrote, “Commentating lol.”

Also very excited to be commenting for Wimbledon ….. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) May 28, 2024

Commentating lol — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) May 28, 2024

The tennis star stunned many pundits and fans with his run at the Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles event, in which he made it to the finals. Although he fell short agianst Novak Djokovic, very few might’ve predicted then, that in 2 years he would be back as a commentator. But Nick Kyrgios doesn’t hold any weight on his heart and is at peace with his transition into a media broadcaster. He has no regrets.

Kyrgios continues to perform these gigs, even as many of his fans still miss him on the court for his antics, trick shots, bantering, and his general sense of wickedness during matches. Kyrgios still has a lot of time to regain his mental focus and come back stronger.

Transitioning from a player to a commentator isn’t the only change Kyrgios made in his life. He is also the host of the podcast, ‘Good Trouble With Nick Kyrgios‘, where he has interviewed famous individuals like Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, Mike Tyson, Rainn Wilson, etc. The podcast is in partnership with Naomi Osaka’s company Hana Kuma.

Amidst all these other things that Kyrgios is doing, he is bound to meet a lot of people. In his upcoming Wimbledon commentary gig, he might have another face off against a recent rival of his.

Nick Kyrgios could commentate on Wimbledon 2024 with old foe Boris Becker

While a host of other commentators like Ashleigh Barty, Martina Navratilova, John McEnroe, etc will join Kyrgios, his old rival Boris Becker might also join the panel. Becker and Kyrgios together worked for EuroSport during the AO 2024, and could potentially do the same for BBC this July.

The 56-year-old former German player has completed 8 months of two-and-half years of his prison sentence. Becker was arrested for freezing approximately 3.2 million USD in assets and loans in a bankruptcy fraud case. He has also backed out of coaching Holger Rune. Therefore, he is eligible to travel to the UK for the Wimbledon.

The beef between Nick Kyrgios and Boris Becker started after Kyrgios once said that modern-day tennis players would ‘destroy’ those from the previous eras. This provoked Boris Becker, who then hit back at Kyrgios, calling him someone who ‘makes a lot of noise’. The trade of insults continued for a while on X, and it caught the eye of the entire tennis world.

While this was ugly, BBC could be banking on this feud for some controversies and increase their viewership during Wimbledon. Although, Kyrgios’ credibility could come into question since he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend once. It will be a thrill to watch them together during Wimbledon 2024.