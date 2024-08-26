Boris Becker Makes Interesting John McEnroe Comment While Reacting to Novak Djokovic-Jannik Sinner Viral Photo

Though rivals, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have never showed signs of any bad blood between them. The cordial relationship was on display yet again after an image of the two went viral on social media, inviting reactions from the tennis world, including German legend Boris Becker.

Djokovic and Sinner shocked many when they were spotted playing a fun game before they began their quest for another Grand Slam title in New York. Becker, also Djokovic’s former coach, was left stunned by the camaraderie between the two. He felt the picture was “nice” but also added that during the era he played in, it wasn’t possible at all for rivals to share such a bond.

He wondered if he could ever hang out with his arch-rivals like John McEnroe the way Nole and Sinner did.

“Nice picture! Imagine in my days hanging out with John, Ivan or Jimmy …impossible! Maybe with Stefan, Mats !? Don’t think Andre or Pete would hang out together ( with me ) few days before the Open starts !!! Different strokes for different folks!” wrote Becker in his post while sharing the image.

The rivalry between John McEnroe and Boris Becker spanned the late 80s and early 90s. The two met on 10 occasions on the ATP tour from 1985 to 1992. Of these 10 matches, only two went in favor of McEnroe while the remaining eight were won by the German. However, of the two games won by McEnroe, one was an Australian Open match where he ousted Becker in the Round of 32.

Sinner and Djokovic have always dealt with each other with respect and humility. Given the recent doping controversy surrounding the world number 1, Djokovic being spotted with him can also be seen as a way of the Serb showing his support for his counterpart in tough times.

Djokovic on Sinner’s Doping Controversy

During the pre-US Open press conference, Nole was asked about the same. He expressed that there need to be ‘clear protocols’ from the authorities. The Serb raised his concerns over the controversy without really questioning the world number 1’s intentions.

“There is a lot of issues in the system. We see a lack of standardized and clear protocols. I can understand the sentiments of a lot of players that are questioning whether they are treated the same. Hopefully, the governing bodies of our sport will be able to learn from this case and have a better approach for the future,” said the 24-time grand slam champion.

While Sinner will aim to clinch his second Grand Slam title, Djokovic’s target will be to defend his 2023 crown. Having already won the Australian Open this year and with his recent Cincinnati Open victory, Sinner will be all pumped up to win another title on the hard court. At the same time, Djokovic too is currently basking in the glory of his 2024 Paris Olympics victory and will try to win the tournament for the fifth time and take his grand slam tally to 25.