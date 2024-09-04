Boris Becker Slammed For Calling Jannik Sinner’s Coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi the Best in Men’s Tennis

Milan, 12-06-2024 Boris Becker walks through the streets of the center and accidentally meets a friend with whom he stops to talk for a few minutes, then says goodbye and heads towards home. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA Copyright: xMimmoxCarrierox/xipa-agency.netx/xMIMMOxCARRIERO-x IPA_Agency_IPA47058571_20240612

Former German tennis player Boris Becker was all praise for Jannik Sinner’s coaching duo after the latter’s match against Tommy Paul on Monday. However, what he didn’t expect was that his statement would backfire as people slammed him for his thoughts.

Becker wrote ‘Best coaching duo in the game right now’ on one of the pictures of Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi from the stands at the US Open. But he got trolled by fans, who questioned him on what the duo was best at. Some also commented that doping should be one of the aspects of their expertise and asked the German to add that in his comment too.

Best coaching duo in the game right now https://t.co/JOO6cctDm3 — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) September 3, 2024

Boris, pls elaborate why they’re the best? — Arif Efendi (@ArifOUO) September 3, 2024

With doping — Gabriel Maldonado (@Gabomaldonado1) September 3, 2024

is that include the doping — ushtrasanam yoga (@ushtrasanam) September 3, 2024

Best dopeneedle duo — PyaasiSherni (@kapeedjan) September 3, 2024

The 2024 Australian Open champion had tested positive for doping twice during the Indian Wells tournament earlier this year. However, he was also declared innocent in mid-August but what enraged the fans was the fact that neither Sinner nor ATP provided any information about the world number 1’s violation.

At the same time, Sinner’s team also became a target for fans and it was slammed for being involved in the doping ‘cover-up’. His two coaches also couldn’t evade the scrutiny as fans accused them of keeping the issue wrapped up.

Another reason behind fans blaming Cahill is the fact that this is not the first time a student of his has tested positive for doping. Earlier, Andre Agassi and Simona Halep too had failed doping tests while working with the Australian. Both incidents took place at the US Open. While Agassi was left off the hook, Halep received an initial ban of four years, which was then reduced to 9 months.

Hence, fans believe that being the coach, Cahill should be aware of what’s going on with his players and what they are up to. His disciples failing tests over and over again don’t put him in good light.

The presence of Clostebol in Sinner’s body was found due to the carelessness of his fitness coach Umberto Ferrara and his physiotherapist- Giacomo Naldi. This made the world number 1 take action against the two and resulted in their firing. But no other change was made in his team.

Becker had supported Sinner’s decision to let go of his two team members and called it a ‘good decision‘. The German has offered his complete support to the Italian, indicating that he believes in his innocence.

Sinner’s performance in the US Open so far has been nothing short of remarkable. Other than his first-round clash, all his matches so far have been won by him in straight sets. He will next play the 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinal.