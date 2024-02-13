Buenos Aires Open 2024: Prize Money Breakdown, Who is Playing in It, Points on Offer, Where to Watch in USA and UK

The Buenos Aires Open is one of the most historic ATP events on the tennis calendar. The tournament in Argentina was started in 1927, when is for played by both men and women. However, in 1987 the event was declared for only the ATP calendar. Now, with the Buenos Aires Open 2024 around the corner, the fans are excited to see what this year has in store.

The tournament is attracting wide interest due to the presence of some of the top tennis stars. Carlos Alcaraz will start as the defending champion, having won the title in 2023. Along with him, the runner-up from last year, Cameron Norrie is set to participate as well.

While Alcaraz and Norrie will start as the favorites, the likes of Arthur Fils, Stanislas Wawrinka and Sebastian Baez will be among the contenders too.

The Buenos Aires Open will even have a bigger prize money on offer from last year. The tournament has announced a 3% increase in the prize money from last year. This year, the prize money will be $642,615 USD for the Buenos Aires Open 2024. The winner will pocket $97,745 USD in prize money, with the finalist earning $57,015 USD. Carlos Alcaraz and Cam Norrie earned slightly lesser than that last year.

Along with a decent prize money, the players will also earn points throughout the Buenos Aires Open. The winner will be 250 points and the runner-up will get 165 points. The semi-finalists will get 100 points each while the quarterfinalist will get 50 points. The players that reach the second round will get 25 points, but the players losing in the first round will not get any points.

The live broadcast of the Buenos Aires Open 2024 will be available on Sky UK for the viewers in UK. The viewers in United States can watch live streaming of the tournament on Tennis Channel.