Stan Wawrinka vs Nicolas Jarry Prediction, Preview and Live Streaming: Swiss Veteran Faces Uphill Task

Aug 29, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Nicolas Jarry of Chile hits a shot against Luca Van Assche of France on day two of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports and Sep 2, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland hits a forehand against Jannik Sinner of Italy (not pictured) on day six of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Buenos Aires second round line-up includes some mouth-watering matches. The crowds are sure to flock in to watch the Stan Wawrinka vs Nicolas Jarry clash on Court Guillermo Vilas, as two of the title contenders go head-to-head on Wednesday evening ET. This will be the second meeting between the duo, with Stan Wawrinka winning the first one.

Stan Wawrinka is one of the most celebrated players on the ATP Tour. The Swiss star has won multiple Grand Slam titles and still going strong at the age of 38, being the oldest player in the competition. However, Wawrinka has had a slow start to the 2024 season.

Wawrinka lost in the first round of the Australian Open to Adrian Mannarino in a thrilling five-setter. Since then, the 38-year-old has won the first round of the Buenos Aires Open 2024 to set up a Stan Wawrinka vs Nicolas Jarry clash in round two. But the US Open 2016 champion’s baseline game with some powerful groundstrokes might prove to be a handful on that court especially at night.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jarry is still trying to make a name for himself. The 28-year-old lost in the first round of the Australian Open as well against qualifier Flavio Cobolli. Jarry is ranked number 21 in the world and would want to get some big titles under his belt, starting with the Argentina Open.

Nicolas Jarry is yet to get a big result under his belt in 2024, but the match against Stan Wawrinka would prove to be a perfect opportunity. Also, the 28-year-old Chilean would be supported by the South American crowd and would fancy his chances. As a result, The SportsRush’s Stan Wawrinka vs Nicolas Jarry prediction is for the Chilean player to win in three sets.

The match is set to be played at 8.00 pm local time (6.00 pm ET) in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires. The weather is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius with clear skies. The match will be telecasted on Challenger TV and Tennis Channel for viewers from the United States.