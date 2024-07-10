Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Wimbledon’s New Fixation After Crowd’s Thunderous Roar in Quarterfinals for Him

In the recent Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match against Tommy Paul, Carlos Alcaraz received a thunderous roar from the crowd after winning one of his many incredible points. When Wimbledon posted about it, Alcaraz responded with a spirited “Let’s go!!” caption on social media.

This moment epitomized the support Alcaraz enjoys from the Wimbledon crowd, arguably positioning him as the favorite non-British men’s tennis player at SW19.

One reason for Alcaraz’s immense popularity could be his remarkable achievement last year when he won Wimbledon at the tender age of 20 by defeating Novak Djokovic, who often plays the role of the anti-hero.

That victory showcased Alcaraz’s greatness and won the hearts of many fans who admire his potential and skill. Beating Djokovic in the final showed the youngster’s talent and resilience.

Alcaraz plays with a lovely mix of grace and flamboyance. His ability to make tennis look far too easy and knack for pulling off incredible points , have made him a darling of the Wimbledon crowd.

This adoration is similar to what Roger Federer experienced in his heyday. Federer’s elegance and ease on the grass courts made him a fan favorite, and Alcaraz seems to be following in his footsteps.

The Spaniard’s style, reminiscent of Federer’s, combines skill with visual appeal, making his matches a treat for the spectators. Besides his on-court genius, Alcaraz’s rising popularity could also be attributed to his humility, grace and sense of humor outside of it.

Fans got to see another instance of the same and have a good laugh with Alcaraz after he defeated Paul.

Alcaraz Jokes About Semi-Final Against Medvedev

When asked by the interviewer in the on-court interaction about his upcoming semi-final, Alcaraz immediately remembered last year. It was at the same stage when he played against the same opponent, Daniil Medvedev. Since the Spaniard won on that occasion, he commented that he is hoping for the same result this year too.

His comment, made with a blend of confidence and humor, showcased his optimistic outlook and connection with the fans.

“Hopefully I’m going to get the same result” Carlos Alcaraz is hoping for more of the same when he faces Daniil Medvedev in a repeat of last year’s SF#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/zKI6lLdTVD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2024



This ability to engage with the audience and maintain a positive attitude underlines why Alcaraz is rapidly becoming a fan favorite at Wimbledon.

The crowd seems to be resonating with the 3-time Grand Slam champion’s charm. It could mean that he will support against any opponent at Wimbledon even in the future and that would be a big advantage for him.