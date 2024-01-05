“New Balance Went Crazy”: Rapper Set to Perform at Music Festival Alongside Post Malone & Nicki Minaj Thank Coco Gauff for Gift

Rap artist Ryan Trey recently posted an Instagram story thanking Coco Gauff for a gift. The American rapper was seen opening a box of shoes from New Balance’s latest edition. Trey and Coco Gauff share a great bond with each other and this was a New Year’s present from the US Open champion to Trey.

Advertisement

Coco Gauff surprised Ryan Trey with the new New Balance sneakers and the rapper took to Instagram to show his delight. Try thanked Gauff and wished her a Happy New Year. The American rapper was even delighted with the design of the sneakers. Coco Gauff’s name has been printed on the side and top of the latest edition of New Balance sneakers.

“Thank you friend @cocogauff, and congrats!”

Advertisement

Trey tagged Gauff in the post and the American tennis star reciprocated with resharing the story. Gauff used a heart emoji and hands emoji while posting on her social media. Despite being in different fields, the two youngsters have great admiration for each other. Also, this conversation between Trey and Gauff delighted fans on social media.

Coco Gauff and New Balance partnership

Coco Gauff has a long-standing partnership with New Balance. The American teenage prodigy signed her first contract with the company as a 14-year-old. Since then, the duo have been together.

Recently, in 2022, Coco Gauff signed a new ‘long-term’ contract with New Balance. New Balance have been together with Gauff since her early days.

Advertisement

After Gauff’s maiden Grand Slam victory at the US Open, New Balance unveiled a “Call Me Champion” tshirt to enjoy her success. The shirts went online moments after the American defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final. According to the official sources, the first batch of around 1000 shirts were sold out in five hours.

Also, the restocked batch is sold out again all over the world. Although Gauff is still only 19, she has enjoyed tremendous success. This partnership has not only helped Gauff, but also brought a lot of revenue for New Balance.