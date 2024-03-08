Anna Kalinskaya vs Taylor Townsend Prediction and Weather of Indian Wells 2024 Round of 64 Match: Russian Star Expected to Breeze Into Third Round

The first two days of the Indian Wells 2024 were entertaining. However, the WTA 1000 Tournament has entered a more interesting phase of the tournament with the seeded players playing their first matches of the BNP Paribas Open 2024. Among several other ties, the Anna Kalinskaya vs Taylor Townsend contest promises to be exciting.

Advertisement

Taylor Townsend, who will have the crowd’s support throughout the contest, defeated fellow Americans, Iva Jovic & Clervie Ngounoue in the qualifiers and Poland’s Magda Linette in the opening round of the tournament.

Whereas, Anna Kalinskaya, the 21st seed, will play her first match at the Tennis Paradise and will be expected to win in comfortable weather conditions of 19 Degrees Celsius. The SportsRush’s Anna Kalinskaya vs Taylor Townsend prediction is in favor of the Russian to win in two sets.

Advertisement

What is the Anna Kalinskaya vs Taylor Townsend head-to-head?

The Anna Kalinskaya vs Taylor Townsend h2h is 0-0. Despite both players having played well over 400 matches in their careers, Anna Kalinskaya and Taylor Townsend will be going up against each other for the first time ever at Indian Wells 2024.

Where to watch Anna Kalinskaya vs Taylor Townsend live?

The opening round tie between Anna Kalinskaya and Taylor Townsend will be telecasted on Tennis Channel for the US audience not before 7:10 PM ET on Friday evening. While fans in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports, other users around the world can stream it on Tennis TV online.

What is Anna Kalinskaya’s ranking?

As per the WTA rankings, Anna Kalinskaya is the World No.25 on March 7, 2024. The Russian achieved the best rankings of her career when she was ranked as high as #24 in the last week of February 2024.

What is Taylor Townsend’s ranking?

As per the WTA rankings, Taylor Townsend is the World No. 77 as of March 7, 2024. Despite being quite an experienced player, the Illinois native only managed to achieve a career-best ranking of #61 back in mid-2018.

What is the weather like at Indian Wells on Friday night?

The temperatures are going to be slightly warm in the afternoon, ranging between 23-25 Degrees Celsius. During the night time, temperatures will drop as low as 14 Degrees Celsius before midnight. With clear skies predicted, no rainfall is expected.

Advertisement

How much prize money has Anna Kalinskaya won?

Anna Kalinskaya has not won a single WTA title in her career but has managed to rack up a career earnings of $3,120,104 USD. This season, having a 15-5 YTD, the 25-year-old has earned $777,184 USD.