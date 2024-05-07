Hubert Hurkacz Could Possess Unique Tennis Record If He Beats Rafael Nadal at Italian Open; Here’s How

Hubert Hurkacz is set to play in the Italian Open 2024 and is likely to play Rafael Nadal in the second round, should the Spaniard beat his qualifier opponent in the first round. The match could have a huge historical significance in men’s tennis if Hurkacz pulls off a win. It involves a feat also featuring Roger Federer.

In 2021, Hurkacz was Federer’s last opponent at a tournament – Wimbledon – that the Swiss won 8 times. Similarly, the Poland player could also possibly be the man to halt Nadal in his final appearance at a tournament he has won 10 times, the Italian Open. A prominent tennis influencer brought out the same on X recently –

The potential of the World No.9 holding such a feat to his name has drawn multiple reactions from social media users.

Hubert Hurkacz became a household name in the tennis community following his win against Roger Federer. After defeating the former World No.1 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 in his final Grand Slam appearance, there was a massive rise in Hurkacz’s popularity. Since then, the Wroclaw native has done a great job, improving consistently.

And interestingly, even though Nadal and Hurkacz have never played against each other on the ATP Tour, they have an idea how to take on each other with a famous practice match back in January 2023.

Rafael Nadal and Hubert Hurkacz squared off in practice match ahead of Australian Open 2023

As seen in the multiple videos from the iconic clash, both players are seen indulging in entertaining rallies. However, it was Hurkacz who emerged victorious, defeating the 22-time Grand Slam winner 7-6, 7-5.

Following the contest, Hubi even thanked Rafa for the memorable practice session with a post on social media.

If Rafael Nadal goes on to beat Hubert Hurkacz, he would not only deny Hurkacz a remarkable feat but also beat another player on clay this season who has made it to the top 10 of the rankings after Alex de Minaur. The hard court specialist, Hurkacz will have his task cut out against Nadal in Rome.