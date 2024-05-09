Jan Blachowicz Contests Loss to Alex Pereira, Calls for Deserved Rematch to Prove Superiority: “I Won That Fight”

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has had a quick accession to the throne. He has left a number of fighters in his wake, most of whom want another shot at ‘Poatan’. This includes former champion Jan Blachowicz who feels he was robbed by the judges in the first fight and wants an opportunity to make it right.

The former champion recently sat down with ‘Fanatics View’ for an interview on their YouTube channel. During the interview, Blachowicz was asked what he made of Pereira’s recent title defense at UFC 300. The former champion went on to add that Pereira was undoubtedly better than Hill and therefore deservedly secured the win. That said, Blachowicz doesn’t think Pereira ever had his number.

“He is not a better fighter than me, and I believe that I deserve the rematch. When he fight against me, I still believe that I won this fight. (Judges) see different scores, but I believe that I won this fight against him, and I believe that I deserve the rematch. He knocked out everybody – not me. When I come back, I believe that I can fight against him one more time.”

Alex Pereira had moved up in weight and made his debut at 205 pounds against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291. Shocking many, the fight went the distance and Pereira eventually walked away with the split decision. However, Blachowicz believes that he was robbed on the night.

The former champion felt that he did enough especially from a wrestling and grappling point of view to secure a win. He went on to add that once he was fully fit he would be pursuing the rematch like his life depended on it.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg, Blachowicz has very specific plans for Pereira and the 205-pound division’s future.

Jan Blachowicz lays down the road map for the light heavyweight division and Alex Pereira

The Polish fighter last competed in July 2023. He had since been sidelined due to injuries to his shoulder, forcing him to go under the knife in March and is currently rehabilitating. The 41-year-old believes an end-of-the-year return date would be perfect for him.

And since he can’t be fighting Pereira in his current state, he believes that he has the right fight for Pereira picked out while he finishes rehab.



According to the former champion, Alex Pereira should take on Magomed Ankalaev since that would be the toughest fight in the division. And while those two go at it, Blachowicz believes he has done enough to come back and go for whoever wins that dogfight.