Carlos Alcaraz Stands to Lose One Top Grand Slam Tennis Record in 2024 Which Stan Wawrinka Co-Owns With Him

Carlos Alcaraz and Stan Wawrinka are the only two players who hold a certain Grand Slam record over Novak Djokovic. They are the only two players who have faced him in a Grand Slam final and have never lost. The Spaniard could lose his claim on the record, or better it, by the time the 2024 season ends. Both Alcaraz and Wawrinka could clash in the Buenos Aires Open 2024 if they make it big in the tournament, which could spice up their rivalry further.

Djokovic has faced and defeated elite names like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Daniil Medvedev in Grand Slam finals. However, he could never get past Wawrinka despite playing the Swiss icon in two Majors summit clashes.

Wawrinka has a lopsided 6-21 overall record against Djokovic but is 2-0 in Grand Slam finals. He beat the current World No.1 in the final of the 2015 French Open and the 2016 US Open. He is the only player to face Djokovic in more than one GS championship match and never lose to him.

In fact, Wawrinka was the only man to go unbeaten in Grand Slam finals against Djokovic until last year. Alcaraz joined the three-time Majors winner in this exclusive list after beating the Serb in the 2023 Wimbledon final. That is, however, the only Grand Slam final meeting between the duo.

As the current top two in the ATP rankings, another Grand Slam final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic is very likely. In case that happens, the former could join Stan Wawrinka in playing at least two Majors finals against Djokovic and being unbeaten. However, the World No.2 could also lose and no longer have a claim on the achievement.

That would again leave Wawrinka as the only player whom Djokovic could never defeat in a Grand Slam final. With the ‘Stanimal’ now ranked World No.60, a far cry from his career-best World No.3, and also about to turn 39, it seems unlikely he will get that far in a Grand Slam ever again.

Hence, Djokovic will never get a chance to get a Grand Slam final win against Wawrinka. The latter will surely cherish having this record over a player considered the GOAT of tennis.