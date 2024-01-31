Carlos Moya Delivers Great News For American Tennis Fans With Massive Rafael Nadal Update

The comeback of Rafael Nadal to professional tennis was the talk of the tennis world at the start of the season. The Spaniard confirmed his participation at the Australian Open 2024 and looked set to make an impact. However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion suffered an injury during the Brisbane International 2024 match and had to withdraw from the ‘Happy Slam’.

However, recently Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya has delivered a good news for the Spaniard’s fans. According to Moya, Nadal is set to recover much sooner than expected and return to the ATP Tour soon. The Spaniard is targeting a comeback at Doha and aims to follow it up by the American leg.

According to Moya in an interview on the Punto de Break podcast, Nadal will try and avoid the South American clay season as it can be difficult for his body to adjust to the change of surface. Hence, the Spaniard and his coaching team have selected a more surface friendly calendar for Nadal. The 27-year-old is set to play in Doha and then turn his attention to the Indian Wells and Miami Masters.

“Surface changes are not easy. While it is true that the clay should be better for the joints, to go from hard court to the clay, to go back to the United States and then again to the clay, we thought it was a little excessive. That’s why we chose this calendar, without so much change of surface.”

While the Spaniard is back at training, fans will hope that Nadal will stay fit for the rest of the season. The 37-year-old has not played a Grand Slam match since early 2023. However, with his beloved French Open up next, fans can expect the Spaniard to be raring to go again.

Carlos Moya predicts Rafael Nadal to challenge for titles

Carlos Moya think that Rafael Nadal will challenge for trophies again after his comeback from injury. The Spanish superstar is one of the most decorated tennis players of all-time. However, injuries have hindered his process of competing in all competitions. Now, with the Spaniard getting fit again, Moya thinks he can compete for major title. Rafael Nadal’s coach has compared the Spaniard to a bull, who is raring to go post his injury.

“Rafa reminded me of a bull that has been locked up for a year, you release it and it goes like a beast. He will be a candidate to win the tournaments he plays.”

Rafael Nadal’s comeback will be good news for many tennis fans all around the world. The 37-year-old has already admitted that this could be his last season professionally. However, if he manages to stay away from injuries, he could continue for another year. All eyes now will be on Doha and how Nadal comes back from another injury.