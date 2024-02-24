Chile Open 2024 Tickets: Prices, Where to Buy From, Schedule, Timings And How To Get To Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica

The Chile Open 2024 main draw will begin from February 26 and the finals will be on March 3 in Santiago. It is part of the ATP 250 Tour, also called Chile Dove Men+Care Open for sponsorship reasons, and is one of the most famous tennis events in South America. It is part of the four-tournament ‘Golden Swing’. Here’s all you need to know about the event –

Advertisement

Who is playing in the Chile Open 2024?

In the ascending order of their seeds, these men will be playing in the Chile Open 2024 – Czechia’s Nicolas Jarry, Argentina’s Sebastian Baez, who defeated Thiago Monteiro and made it to the final of the 2024 Rio Open, Arthur Fils, Alejandro Tabilo, Yannick Hanfmann, Facundo Diaz Acosta, Roberto Carballes Baena and Jaume Munar.

Advertisement

What are the Chile Open tickets prices?

The Chile Open 2024 ticket prices are in the range of $16,911 to $126,500 in Chilean pesos ($53-129 USD range). This also depends on whether tickets are purchased officially from the official website/Live Tickets/box office or via other reseller platforms. Here’s the breakdown of the prices –

Main Draw: As per Koobit.com, on 26th and 27th February, prices will range from $16,911 to $33,000 pesos officially. From 28th and 29th February, the prices for tickets start from $74,750 pesos ($76.25 USD), on 1st March, it will rise to $115,000 ($117.30 USD), and on 2nd and 3rd March, the price of tickets will shoot up maximum upto $126,500 ($129 USD) for the semifinals and finals, making it affordable for United States tennis fans.

Children under the age of 2 can watch for free. Anyone aged 3 or above will have to pay the full price of the ticket. There are no discounted ticket prices for students, military citizens, or senior citizens.

What is the Chile Open 2024 schedule?

The qualifiers of the Chile Open will begin on the 24th of February, and the main draw will start on the 26th of February. The earliest rounds in the main draw will be the Round of 32 and Round of 16.

Monday, February 26, 2024: Round of 32

Advertisement

Tuesday, February 27, 2024: Round of 32

Wednesday, February 28, 2024: Round of 16

Thursday, February 29, 2024: Round of 16

Friday, March 1, 2024: Quarter-Finals

Saturday, March 2, 2024: Semi-Finals

Sunday, March 3, 2024 – Final

There are no off days in between.

Where to buy the Chile Open tickets from?

The Chile Open 2024 Tickets are available on the official website of Chile Open. The tickets can also be bought from the box office of the stadium. Tickets are also available at the Live Tickets website. Another website where these tickets are available is Viagogo, but that is a reseller website so tickets might cost 3x the actual price.

How to get to the Chile Open venue?

The venue of the Chile Open 2024 is Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in Santiago, Chile. It is also called the Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica Tennis Complex in Santiago. The address of the venue is Camino Las Flores 13000, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile.

It takes 47 minutes by ‘Micro’ from the Metro Salvador, Providencia to reach the venue. The Metro route takes 63-67 minutes depending on the various boarding points from Metro Manuel Montt to Metro Salvador to SNC Lavalin Chile. Micro and Metro are the two best traveling routes via train to reach the venue. Although accommodation isn’t cheap in Santiago, there are few good budget hotels nearby. Lastarria and Bellavista are the two of the surrounding regions where one can stay.

The schedule of the Chile Open 2024 isn’t out yet. However, Nicolas Jarry and Sebastian Baez are already positioned in the second round to play.