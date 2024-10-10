“Choosing the Right People Around Him”: Jannik Sinner Reveals Retiring Rafael Nadal’s Impact on His Career

Rafael Nadal shocked the tennis world on Thursday after announcing that the Davis Cup would be his last tournament as a professional tennis player. The news indeed broke many hearts, with fans across the world sharing their thoughts. World number one Jannik Sinner is among those reflecting on the departure of another legend from the sport.

The news broke out only an hour after Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 Shanghai Masters quarterfinal. During his post-match press conference, the Italian was asked how he felt about Rafa’s decision. Calling it ‘tough news,’ Sinner said that, other than being a great player, Rafa is an ‘unbelievable’ person.

“I was very lucky to get to know him also, like, you know, as a person, and he’s an unbelievable person. Of course, the player, we all saw how good he has been as a player, and, you know, the lessons he taught us, the young players, how to behave on the court, how to handle situations on the court, tough situations,” said the world number 1.

Jannik Sinner on Rafa Nadal’s retirement, ‘The lessons he taught us young players… how to behave on court… to stay humble, not changing with the success’ “Rafa Nadal just announced his retirement today. What’s your impression about him as a competitor and as a person?”… pic.twitter.com/qmQTMSHS7l — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 10, 2024

Sinner further commented that Nadal never changed with success and had the ‘right people’ around him, which is another lesson for young tennis players.

“He gave to all of us a lot of emotions when we saw him playing. And also to stay humble, you know, in the same time, not changing with the success, choosing the right people around him, having a great family. There are so many great things he gave to all of us, and obviously it’s tough news,” added the Italian.

Sinner’s comment about the “right people” is also ironic given that his team recently caused him problems, forcing him to fire his physiotherapist and fitness trainer.

The irony in Sinner’s remarks

The Italian tested positive for Clostebol in March of this year, and, as per his justification, the substance entered his body indirectly through contact with his therapist and trainer.

Though the International Tennis Integrity Agency declared Sinner innocent, the World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed against their decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), urging a two-year ban for the Italian. Sinner’s coach, Darren Cahill, also came under fire for trying to protect his pupil.

On the other hand, the 22-time Grand Slam champion always surrounded himself with a strong team, which played a crucial role in helping him reach the pinnacle of success.

The two also share some similarities, including their endorsement deals with Nike and receiving sponsorship from the brand for their sporting needs. Both were involved in soccer in their early years but later shifted to tennis, where they have successfully made a name for themselves.