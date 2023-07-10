Christopher Eubanks Net Worth: Wimbledon 2023 Star’s Expected Earnings After Tsitsipas Win

Christopher Eubanks extended his magical stay at the Wimbledon Championships 2023 on Monday, notching up the biggest win of his career. The 27-year-old American defeated World No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16, winning a thrilling 5-setter after 1-2 sets down. Eubanks still has a mountain to climb, with another big fish, World No.3 Daniil Medvedev being his next opponent in the quarterfinal.

Advertisement

For the moment though, Eubanks can heave a huge sigh of relief and look back at 2023 so far, which has been the best year of his career. The win over Tsitsipas is set to up his rankings on the ATP Tour further, which has already risen from No.119 at the start of 2023 to No.40 now. As a result, here is the answer to the query – ‘What’s the Christopher Eubanks Net Worth Like?’

Christopher Eubanks net worth, brand endorsements and prize money wins

The Christopher Eubanks net worth at present is reportedly valued at $2 million (although this figure is not 100 percent verified). It helped that he recently won his first ATP Tour title in Mallorca, which fetched him a handsome $153,000 approximately. Having made it to the quarterfinals in some tournaments this year has already made him a millionaire.

Advertisement

In addition to this, Eubanks has brand endorsement deals with Asics and Tecnifibre. This number is set to increase as he is the last American standings at the Wimbledon Championships as of Monday, since one of his favorite players, Francis Tiafoe was beaten by the veteran Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16.

No matter the result in the quarterfinal, the Christopher Eubanks net worth figure will definitely increase minimum by $436,662 for sure. That number will be double or more should the American pull off another win. If he earns the figure, this would be nearly 21.83% of his existing net worth.

Christopher Eubanks Wimbledon 2023 journey and the year so far

Eubanks is having a tournament to remember and one which the tennis community won’t forget for a long time surely. In the Round of 64, perhaps few may have predicted that he would beat one of the home favorites and World No.13, Cam Norrie. But he did so in 4 sets and that catapulted him to more global fame.

Eubanks could be extremely proud of himself since being an American, grass is not his favorite court by any stretch of imagination. Yet, having won 9 grass matches in a row now has made him believe that he can compete at the highest level against the best on any court on any given day.

Across 2023, he has also beaten players like Adrian Mannarino (twice), fellow American Denis Kudla, Borna Coric and Lloyd Harris, showing how much he has improved on both grass and hard courts.