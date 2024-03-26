Fans Troll Alexander Zverev After Christopher Eubanks Seemingly Denies Hug At The Net in Miami Open: WATCH

Alexander Zverev comprehensively won his third-round tie at the Miami Open 2024, defeating Christopher Eubanks in straight sets. However, he found himself on the receiving end of jokes and barbs from fans on social media. His opponent, meanwhile, was showered with praise.

After dispatching Felix Auger-Aliassime, Zverev continued to motor along in Miami. He bagged a straightforward win against Eubanks, who gave a tough fight in the opening set.

In fact, Eubanks could have won the first set had Zverev not broken him at 5-3. Serving for the set, the World No.32 failed to capitalise, allowing his opponent to claw his way back.

The set went all the way before Zverev eventually bagged the tiebreaker. He kept his momentum up and raced ahead 3-0 in the second set. It was all one-way traffic as the German cantered to a 7-6(4), 6-3 win.

However, Christopher Eubanks grabbed the fans’ attention after the match by purportedly declining a hug from Alexander Zverev. Both players approached the net after the fixture, as is the norm.

Eubanks approached with a smile and shook hands as Zverev looked like he was initiating a hug. The American, though, seemingly turned it down with a pat on his opponent’s chest.

A fan shared the clip of Eubanks’ alleged rejection of the hug on X (formerly Twitter).

Zverev has seen himself become one of fans’ most disliked players on the tour after his domestic violence allegations came to light. They even attacked Netflix for covering the two-time ATP Finals winner in Break Point and have called for the ATP to punish him. Regardless of the ongoing case against him, he has continued playing and will face Karen Khachanov next in the Miami Open 2024.

Fans react positively to Christopher Eubanks while trolling Alexander Zverev

A large section of fans on the internet do not hide their animosity towards Zverev after the domestic abuse accusations against him. Hence, when the video of Eubanks apparently turning down a hug emerged, they hailed him.

It is not confirmed why the American refused the hug, or even whether there was a hug intimated by Zverev. Regardless, fans praised Eubanks for maintaining distance from the German, calling it ‘king behaviour’.



Apart from praising Christopher Eubanks, many also mocked Alexander Zverev for having a hug seemingly shot down. One fan shared a GIF of Garbine Muguruza half-heartedly patting his hands instead of shaking it, implying the parallels.