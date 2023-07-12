Wimbledon Quarterfinal Preview and Prediction: When does Chris Eubanks Play Daniil Medvedev?

The Wimbledon Championships are nearing its end and Wednesday will mark the end of the quarterfinals stage in the men’s singles event. The 3rd quarterfinal will be between Chris Eubanks and Daniil Medvedev, in another blockbuster USA vs Russia clash at the SW19 in London.

Medvedev, who is ranked World No.3 on the ATP Tour, is widely being considered the favourite to win this crucial match. On the other hand, Eubanks’ rise has stunned the world. As a result, it could make this 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinal one of the most memorable of all-time.

Chris Eubanks vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon quarterfinal: All you need to know

Earlier this year, Daniil Medvedev played Chris Eubanks at the Miami Open quarterfinal, where the Russian clinched a straight sets victory in their only ATP Tour clash so far. However, Medvedev was thoroughly impressed with Eubanks’ transformation in the last 12 months, noticing the American’s progress at the Wimbledon Championships and predicting a bright future for him. In a post-match press conference recently, Medvedev was quoted as saying –

“I say with my coach that he has kind of — I don’t know if it’s the same in English like it is in French — total tennis. He is not scared of anything. He just goes for it. [He] hits very, very fast and goes to the net as soon as he has the opportunity, has a big serve. “From what I saw, because I’ve known him for a long time, he managed to find something this year which I don’t think he had before. The consistency of doing back-to-back matches, not missing too much, going for the same shots, just being consistent. “A first title gives you wings, if we can say it like this. “We can see it here at Wimbledon. So right now, it seems like he’s going to be a player to beat for many more years to come. But we never know. For the moment he is playing great, so not much more to add.”

Medvedev and Eubanks have known each other since years and this familiarity adds more spice to the on-court rivalry that one can expect to witness on Wednesday at the iconic Centre Court. Medvedev is looking to improve his grass court record and win the Wimbledon for the first time ever. He has beaten the likes of A Fery, Adrian Mannarino, Martin Fucsovics and Jiri Lehecka so far in the competition this year.

On the other hand, Eubanks has won 9 grass court matches in a row which includes the first ATP title of his career recently in Mallorca. The American last beat World No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16 in a thrilling 5-setter, bouncing back from 2 sets to 1 down. His other wins in the tournament include Thiago Monteiro, home favourite Cam Norrie and his namesake, Christopher O’Connell.

Yet, our prediction is 90 percent in favour of Daniil Medvedev for also having more experience of playing in Grand Slam quarterfinals, as it is likely that he would win in 4 sets. Viewers in North America and Canada can watch the Chris Eubanks vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon quarterfinal on Wednesday, July 12, 9.15 AM EST onwards.

When Christopher Eubanks visualised making Wimbledon quarterfinals

Call it self-prophecy, visualization or self-belief, but Christopher Eubanks openly spoke about his desire to make it to the Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals. Like most players, Eubanks dreamt of playing at the iconic Centre Court at SW19. After playing on Courts 1, 2, 5 and 18, his dream will be fulfilled on Wednesday thanks to actually making it into the last 8 and his opponent being one of the top seeds, Medvedev.

What’s striking about Chris Eubanks’ words is he did not speak anything negative or sound unrealistically ambitious. Instead, he spoke about the respect a player earns when after years of quitting, he can tell people that he made it to the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon on Centre Court. Eubanks is also targeting a similar run in more familiar conditions at the US Open in the Flushing Meadows in New York.