Coco Gauff boyfriend: Is US Open 2023 champion dating Ben Shelton?

Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the USA after losing to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports and Jan 17, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Coco Gauff of the United States wins a point against Caroline Dolehide (not pictured) also of the United States in Round 2 of the Women’s Singles on Day 4 of the Australian Open tennis at Margaret Court Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Coco Gauff is the face of women’s tennis right now. The American superstar is turning heads with her dominant performances and mega brand deals. The 19-year-old is the hottest prospect in the tennis world and is making headlines all the time. However, her personal life has been a constant topic of discussion as well.

Advertisement

Coco Gauff has admitted that she has a boyfriend and she is happily in a relationship. However, the American has never mentioned the name or publicly named her boyfriend. Hence, the rumor mill has been in full flow weather Gauff is dating a fellow tennis sensation Ben Shelton. Although the duo have never admitted their relationship, both are seen exchanging banter on social media and enjoy spending time together.

Coco Gauff openly talked about her conversations with her boyfriend during the US Open. The American star admitted that her boyfriend played a big part in her winning the tournament as he calmed her via phone calls. During her post match conference, Gauff mentioned her boyfriend but did not disclose his name. According to the 19-year-old, she was on call with her boyfriend before the night of the final and his words helped her remain calm.

Advertisement

“I just called my boyfriend, and I told him let’s talk until it’s time to go to sleep so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep. I woke up this morning. Yeah, when I lost the first set I still felt I was into the match and I said, you know, I’m going to give it my all.”

Ben Shelton shuts down Coco Gauff rumors

Ben Shelton and Coco Gauff are great friends. The duo are often seen engaging in banter on social media as both tennis stars share great chemistry.

During the Madrid Open 2023, Gauff and Shelton engaged in playful banter on social media. Shelton uploaded a picture while training on the clay courts. Gauff replied to it, joking about his long hair with Shelton in turn taking another shot at Gauff’s long hair and the pair laughed it off.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CrgyBQIvGjp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

During an interview with GQ Sports, Shelton seemingly ended the dating rumors with Coco Gauff. The American rising star has been often linked with a romantic relationship with Coco Gauff, but he denied the claim. Shelton admitted that their bond exceeds friendship but described Gauff as a ‘little sister’.

Advertisement

“No! Not a big sister, not at all. Coco is a little sister to me!”