Coco Gauff Comes Up With Hilarious Reply After Taylor Fritz Reveals Huge Olympics Expectation From Her

Rishika Singh
Published

Image Credits: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Coco Gauff has been making waves not just on the tennis courts but also on social media during the Paris Olympics. Her infectious energy has been visible in various online posts. A standout moment for her was her viral TikTok video featuring basketball legend LeBron James on the Seine river. 

Gauff’s engaging personality has also been on display in her Instagram interactions. Particularly with fellow American tennis star Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who holds Gauff in high regard, shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram story alongside a picture of the two of them. 

He praised Gauff as the standout player among the American contingent at the Games. In a playful twist though, Gauff responded with a humorous remark, suggesting that it’s actually Fritz who will be steering the country’s tennis hopes at the marquee event.

This exchange perfectly encapsulates their friendly rivalry and mutual respect.

The upcoming matches have fans buzzing with excitement and anticipation. Gauff’s journey in her first Olympics outing will be wholesome to watch. And Fritz is indeed the best chance for a medal amongst the men this time.

Gauff and Fritz’s Olympics 2024 journey and future matches

Gauff’s time in Paris has been filled with memorable moments, not just on social media but also in her role as the flag bearer for the United States. That made her one of the prominent faces of American sport on the global stage.

Her viral TikTok moment with LeBron James added a fun and unexpected layer to her Olympics experience. The video quickly became a fan favorite, further endearing her to audiences around the world.

Coming to the draws, Gauff is vying for a gold medal in as many as 3 categories, i.e. women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. She is expected to team up with Fritz soon in the mixed doubles event.

At the time of writing this report, Gauff alongside Jessica Pegula, were playing their first round women’s doubles match against Daria Seville and Ellen Perez, with the score being 2-2 in the first set.

In the singles event, the World No.2 will play Australia’s Ajla Tomjlanovic in the first round.

On the other hand, Fritz kicked off his Olympics campaign with a straight sets win over Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in the first round. The American No.1 men’s player won 6-4, 6-4 and awaits his second round opponent.

In the US, the American tennis contingent’s matches will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed live on ESPN+. While UK viewers can tune in via Eurosport and stream on Discovery+. For those keen on catching their action, be sure to check local listings for exact timings.

