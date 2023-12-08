Coco Gauff Continues Following in the Footsteps of Serena Williams With Another Achievement After US Open Win

Sep 9, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates with the championship trophy after her match against Aryna Sabalenka (not pictured) in the women’s singles final on day thirteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Coco Gauff has enjoyed incredible success in 2023. The American teenager has announced herself to the world with world-class performances and results. Gauff, who burst on to the tennis scene as a 17-year-old at the French Open in 2021, has been constantly labelled as a future prospect. However, the American has added consistency to her performances and taken the next step in her career.

Coco Gauff had a disappointing first half of the season. The American was knocked out of the Wimbledon 2021 Championships as well in the women’s singles competition, leaving her season under a big cloud of doubt. However, Gauff turned her fortunes around at the American leg of the season.

The 19-year-old won the Cincinnati Masters, while getting her first-ever win against World No.1, Iga Swiatek, under the belt. Then, the American followed it up by winning the US Open in front of her home fans to win her first-ever Grand Slam title. The introduction of Brad Gilbert did wonders to the American as the duo managed to work well together and get the necessary results.

Now, with great success, the American is enjoying great rewards as well. Coco Gauff is now the world’s highest paid female athlete, earning $22.7 million last year. Gauff earned $6,669,622 in prize money in 2023. While a part of this amount has been due to the prize money from tournaments, big percent is down to brand endorsements and sponsorships.

While Gauff has topped the list, Iga Swiatek is the close second. The top 10 list is dominated by tennis stars, with seven of the ten belonging to one sport. Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula complete the tennis representation in the top 10 list.

Coco Gauff net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Coco Gauff has a net worth of $3.5 illion. The American has made $12,219,713 from prize money throughout her career. Gauff reached her career best ranking of number 3 in the world in December 2023. While Gauff makes a good amount of money from tennis, most of her income is from sponsorship deals.

Coco Gauff has sponsorship deals with New Balance, who sponsor her outfits. The American only uses New Balance kits for her matches. They have been together since the early years of Gauff’s career.

Gauff has a deal with Head for racquets. Head supply tennis equipment to top players in the world, with Gauff being one of them. The American also has deals with Barilla, UPS, Bose, Baker Tilly accounting and Rolex. Also the American will make close to $10 million in endorsements in 2023 because of bonuses she had in her contracts for winning a major.