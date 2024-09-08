All About the Actual Prize Money Earnings of Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro From US Open 2024

The highly anticipated US Open final between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula was a battle of resilience and skill, with Sabalenka edging out Pegula in two tight sets (7-5, 7-5). It wasn’t an easy win for the Belarusian, but she showed why she is regarded as the dominant force in women’s tennis.

Pegula gave her all, keeping the match close and pushing Sabalenka to the edge. However, Sabalenka’s powerful groundstrokes and mental toughness proved too much in key moments, securing her victory.

As for the prize money, both players will be subject to some hefty tax deductions, especially Aryna as a non-U.S. resident, potentially losing around 30% of her earnings to taxes.

To break down the tax scenario for players like Sabalenka, Pegula, and Navarro at the US Open, there are different state and federal tax implications for each player depending on their residence and where they play. Starting with Aryna Sabalenka, who is not a U.S. resident, her winnings will be subject to federal tax at a 30% rate for non-residents. Since she earned $3.6 million for her US Open victory, she would pay an estimated $1.08 million in federal taxes, leaving her with approximately $2.4 million. Jessica Pegula, being a U.S. citizen and New York resident, will face federal tax at around 24% and New York state tax at 8.82%. For her final run, she takes home $1.8 million, and after federal and state taxes, she could be left with around $1.3 million. Emma Navarro, on the other hand, who resides in Ohio, would face state tax at a much lower rate of 4%. Her winnings of $1 million would reduce to around $700,000 after federal and state taxes. These tax rates indicate that depending on where the players are based, their take-home earnings can vary significantly due to both state and federal tax deductions.

Despite the straight-sets loss, Pegula showed great composure throughout the match. Sabalenka, as always, capitalized on her opportunities with her relentless aggression. Each set saw intense back-and-forth rallies, but in both cases, Sabalenka managed to break Pegula right when it mattered.

Pegula had hoped to turn the tables this time, but Sabalenka proved once again that she’s tough to beat, especially in the biggest moments.

The atmosphere in New York was electric, with the crowd divided but heavily supporting Pegula. Still, Sabalenka’s ability to power through under the pressure sealed her victory, adding another milestone to her career.

In the end, Sabalenka walked away with the championship trophy, and Pegula, while falling short, will look back at this season with pride, knowing she’s right on the cusp of breaking through at these big moments.