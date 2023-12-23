“I’m Not a Guy Who Has Superstitious Rituals”: Ben Shelton Sets Himself Apart From Idol Rafael Nadal

Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the USA celebrates a winner to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Rising star Ben Shelton revealed he borrowed some aspects from Rafael Nadal but has largely kept his gameplay unique. He said, unlike the veteran, he is not superstitious and does not have a set routine. The Spaniard, on the other hand, is famous for hyper-specific rituals and customs.

Shelton announced himself with a breakthrough 2023 season. Rising to a career-best World No.15 on the back of a semi-final finish at the US Open, he has made everyone sit up and take notice. He also bagged his first ATP title, winning the Japan Open. As a left-hander with a fierce competitive side, the Nadal comparisons were inevitable.

Speaking to his sponsor On Running in an interview, Shelton said he tries to be unique from other players. He admitted he modelled some parts of his game after Nadal since they are both southpaws. However, he reiterated that he maintains his distinct style.

“I try to be unique with my playing style and do things other players aren’t. I’ve taken a few things from Nadal because he’s left-handed, but I try to work with my assets and be unique.”

Shelton said he is not superstitious and does not have fixed routines or pre-match habits. While he listens to a specific genre of music before games, he claims his preparation is mostly about working hard. The 21-year-old said when required, he works and trains extremely hard and dedicatedly.

“I’m not a superstitious ritual guy. My warm-ups vary. I eat different things. I do like to listen to aggressive hip-hop to hype myself up before I go on court, but it just comes down to hard work. Hard work is not something that I’m just ‘whatever’ about. When it’s time for me to really put in work, I’m fine being the first guy to show up to the facility or the last guy to leave.”

Unlike Shelton, Nadal is known to be incredibly particular about his rituals. His elaborate pre-service routine is a part of tennis folklore. He also has a fixed, unwavering pre-match schedule involving a cold shower and eating pasta.

Want to keep growing, says Ben Shelton, even as legend tips him to win a Grand Slam soon

Ben Shelton started the 2023 season ranked World No. 96 and ended it at No.17. Many have backed him to evolve into the tennis superstar men’s tennis desperately needs in the United States. He is also tipped to achieve great things on the court.

Australian legend Rod Laver predicted the young American would win a Grand Slam title soon, praising his powerful serves (via Tennis World USA). Shelton’s serve is his biggest weapon. He frequently serves over 140mph (225 kph), recording the fastest serve at the 2023 US Open.

However, Shelton is wary of becoming a one-dimensional player. In the interview with On Running, he said he has a ‘growth mindset’ and constantly trying to improve. He admitted he is very far from his goals in certain aspects and will continue working on it. The American hoped to have a long career and gradually iron out the chinks in his armour.

Shelton is set to feature at the Brisbane International in a pool that will also include Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, and the comeback man, Rafael Nadal, among others. He will want to show his 2023 season was no flash in the pan.